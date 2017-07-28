'That mlungu can keep the land he stole'- fans react to The Queen finale
Fans were in tears on Thursday evening when the first season of the Ferguson's popular soapie The Queen drew to a close.
The show has become one of the most popular shows on TV, and once again topped the Twitter trends list as fans shared hilarious jokes and memes in reaction to some of the best moments from the finale.
Still nursing broken hearts from the shock of character Jerry Maake's death earlier in the week, viewers watched as Jerry was laid to rest.
And while many expressed their sadness, there was a special mention for a white guy who sang a hymn at the funeral.
y'all have this rainbow nation thing on lockdown le Van riebeck is singing Amagugu #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Yf1Ti0I4cc— Godfavored Maphefo (@MaphefoMGD) July 27, 2017
The Mlungu who was singing Amagugu at Jerry's funeral, can keep the piece of land he stole. Just for that scene. #TheQueenMzansi— Mooki Motang (@Mo_Motang) July 27, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi i was crying then i saw mlungu singing amagugu... rolling down laughing— Becash Lufuno Magodi (@Lufuno4u) July 27, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi The white cop singing 'Amagugu' at Jerry's funeral be like... pic.twitter.com/MHDmokOsn8— Duncan Moeketse (@tatso) July 27, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi today's episode in two pictures pic.twitter.com/yP7oBAx3q9— LORD KENNY🇿🇦 (@LordKennyT) July 27, 2017
Others were still struggling to come to terms with the death.
#TheQueenMzansi So, Mjerere is really dead? I'm going to need psychological support while watching the omnibus tomorrow mos. pic.twitter.com/XuTjjpTX4b— Tumi Nkosi (@TumiNkosi) July 28, 2017
Xuuu that funeral felt real. Brought back a lot of emotions really 💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DXUgtPO18l— Anne-Mary (@NwaJames95) July 28, 2017
Tonight's episode #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/djveNwRmdq— Dhanny💕 (@justsammylee_) July 28, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi nna until ke tlhoboga setopo I'm not bidding Jerry farewell 😢😧😢 pic.twitter.com/TaHI70nrBc— Auma🎀 (@aumzan) July 27, 2017
The show's Brutus also won over fans with his sharp dress sense.
Cava the Brutus... 😅😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/oOdwnYXrCo— Ridovhona Tsanwani (@TsanwaniR) July 27, 2017
Brutas never disappoints, dressed to kill... @IAMTHEMBANDABA #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7ZFEdXDabJ— That Pisces (@IamsaneleMazama) July 28, 2017
So ya'll gonna Jst sit there and say nothing about Brutus dress code?...😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/FvRc0Ly2eU— Ridovhona Tsanwani (@TsanwaniR) July 27, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi uShaka and Brutas were NEVER ready Yhooo...as for Harriet I am sure she wishes the funeral was hers pic.twitter.com/tfAoGx0lhB— Kelz Benz (@KelzBenz) July 27, 2017
The second season of The Queen kicks off on Tuesday with the likes of Rami Chuene and Thato Molamu joining the show's cast.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP