'That mlungu can keep the land he stole'- fans react to The Queen finale

28 July 2017
Actor Shona Ferguson played Jerry Maake in The Queen.
Fans were in tears on Thursday evening when the first season of the Ferguson's popular soapie The Queen drew to a close.

The show has become one of the most popular shows on TV, and once again topped the Twitter trends list as fans shared hilarious jokes and memes in reaction to some of the best moments from the finale.

Still nursing broken hearts from the shock of character Jerry Maake's death earlier in the week, viewers watched as Jerry was laid to rest.

And while many expressed their sadness, there was a special mention for a white guy who sang a hymn at the funeral.

Others were still struggling to come to terms with the death.

The show's Brutus also won over fans with his sharp dress sense.

The second season of The Queen kicks off on Tuesday with the likes of Rami Chuene and Thato Molamu joining the show's cast.

