'There is no war'- Robert Marawa on Pearl Thusi split

07 August 2017 - 14:21 By TshisaLIVE
Robert says they are still good friends
Image: Via Pearl Thusi Instagram

Robert Marawa, who is usually protective of his personal life, has revealed that he confirmed his split from Pearl Thusi to "own the space" and protect both their families from "false stories". 

Robert took to Twitter on Sunday night to confirm that he and Pearl broke up months ago.  "I confirm the rumour and speculation that our relationship with Miss Pearl Thusi ended a few months ago. We continue to be good friends though," he tweeted. 

During an interview on East Coast Radio on Monday morning, Robert said the split is "what it is". 

"I never talk about my private life but I decided to confirm it to protect both sets of families. If you don't own your space, people can twist things and write things that are not true," he said. 

When asked how he was feeling, he responded by saying that he woke up "feeling great" this morning. 

The sports personality said he did not owe the country any details about his personal life. 

"It's none of the peoples' business and the only thing I owe South Africans is what I do on television and radio," he said. 

Robert said that it is just a split and there "is no war" and that "no one has died" so people should just accept it. 

Ever since Robert confirmed their breakup on Sunday night, Twitter has been inundated with comments and memes from fans. 

Robert's confirmation comes two weeks after TshisaLIVE reported that their romance was on the rocks, after sources close to the couple said they were always "breaking up only to reconcile". 

Pearl has remained mum. 

