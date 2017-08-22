TshisaLIVE

Musicians march to the SABC against corruption

22 August 2017 - 14:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musicians have marched to the SABC to take a stand against payola at radio stations.
Musicians have marched to the SABC to take a stand against payola at radio stations.
Image: Via Twitter

A group of young artists marched to the SABC buildings in Auckland Park on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum against payola, urging the public broadcaster to implement their "suggestions".  

Over one hundred people from different artist organisations untied to take a stand against corruption at the broadcaster, which they feel the SABC is "dragging" their feet in fixing. 

The group drew up a memorandum which in part stated, "We as artists of South Africa believe it is our right to showcase our craft through radio stations. Our craft/music is our career." 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE one of the representatives of the movement, Glodine Makapela explained that artists were "gatvol" of the SABC apparently not solving the matter.

"We are done complaining behind close doors with no action. We are now handing them a memorandum with complaints and we have suggestions of how to redress the issues at hand. We've been submitting music for a long time but it never sees the light of day and now we are just gatvol. Just because we don't have the support of  "payola agents," big music labels, then our music is not played," she said.

Music veteran Eugene Mthethwa of Trompies Fame attended the protest to show his support and addressed the crowd outside the SABC.  

"My kids will be coming into the industry. That is why I am standing here today to say, up and coming or not up and coming artists, I need to fight for this because my kids will spit on my grave and say 'why didn't you fight for something' so we need to move for [this movement]," he said.

Glodine said they had presented the SABC with a solution because the problem was not new. She said that they suggested the formation of an independent compilers comittee, which would be tasked with compiling music for the broadcaster's radio stations. 

"We can shut down the SABC if we want to and we are nearing that point. However for now, we want their compilers to go, we know them by names. What we have said to them is on October 1 2017, we want all SABC radio stations to have fresh new playlists featuring new artists," she said.

Attempts to get comment from SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago were unsuccessful. 

Zonke's team slams reports that she 'owes' a promoter over R300k

Musician Zonke Dikana's record label, Leely Music has hit back at reports that the singer owes a promoter over R300k for allegedly failing to perform ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Muvhango didn’t define me, says Lesley Musina

Actor Lesley Musina may have stolen many South African hearts with his role on Muvhnago but the star refuses to believe that the show defined him, ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Cici remains steadfast, assault case postponed

Songstress Busisiwe (Cici) Twala appeared at the Midrand Magistrates Court on counter charges of assault, laid against her by Arthur Mafokate, on ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'My mother is the strongest woman I know,' says actress Motsoaledi Setumo

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo has opened up about how a car accident left her mother quadriplegic and how she struggled to cope with it because no one in ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Sonia Mbele on becoming a producer: 'My fame didn't do me any favours'

Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed the hardships that she had to conquer in order to introduce her other talents to Mzansi because people 'boxed' her ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Bonang says she retracted her book 'to keep these people quiet' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Msengana reveals the real inspiration behind her weight-loss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesters overpower security officials
‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
X