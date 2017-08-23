TshisaLIVE

Lesley Musina: 'If we knew our history, we would be more tolerant as a nation'

23 August 2017 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lesley Musina is hoping to release a number of film projects about African history.
Lesley Musina is hoping to release a number of film projects about African history.
Image: Via Lesley's Instagram

Former Muvhango actor Lesley Musina claims that far too many South Africans have neglected opportunities to learn about their past because they are distracted by cheap diversions.

Lesley is a self-professed African history enthusiast who speaks several languages.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Lesley said that his studies of African history and culture has helped him see the world in a different way, something he wants others to experience for themselves.

"It is amazing what insights you get into the world when you understand your past and your place in it. The African child needs to learn their history and forget cheap distractions, because we've been conditioned to look at life in a certain way and it is clouding our thinking. If we knew our history, we would be more tolerant as a nation. We would understand humanity," Lesley said.

The star is working on making more young people aware of their history through a number of projects he hopes to develop over the next few years, including tales from the Venda royal family to which he belongs.

"We need to tell our own stories. New stories about our continent and history needs to be made by us. My grandmother was an amazing storyteller and would tell me all these stories about the Venda royal family.  I want to shoot projects to make people aware of their culture," Lesley said.

An active part of  social development campaigns in Limpopo, Lesley said that he sees it as his duty to help the rising generation.

"Every generation tries to do better than their parents. I am a parent and I am trying to make the world better for my child. We need to make a change and show our children that they can live with confidence, both in themselves and in their community," Lesley said.

Lebo M: Local investors put 'washed-out' US acts over SA artists

The Lion King producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake has lambasted the South African arts industry, claiming that it would rather fund trips by ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Muvhango didn’t define me, says Lesley Musina

Actor Lesley Musina may have stolen many South African hearts with his role on Muvhnago but the star refuses to believe that the show defined him, ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Cici remains steadfast, assault case postponed

Songstress Busisiwe (Cici) Twala appeared at the Midrand Magistrates Court on counter charges of assault, laid against her by Arthur Mafokate, on ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again

A chance meeting at a posh event and a series of Instagram direct messages led to Idols SA judge Somizi finding love again.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Dr Malinga wants to sign Idols' Ofentse to his record label

Musician Dr Malinga is hoping to add booted Idols SA contestant Ofentse Motale to his Linga Entertainment record label after seeing him win over the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm a normal mother at home' - Zodwa opens up about raising her son TshisaLIVE
  2. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesters overpower security officials
‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
X