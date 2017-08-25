TshisaLIVE

Emotional Kelly details Senzo's last moments: He ran into my hands with blood on his chest

25 August 2017 - 09:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Singer Kelly Khumalo sobbed as she detailed Senzo Meyiwa's last moments.
Singer Kelly Khumalo sobbed as she detailed Senzo Meyiwa's last moments.
Image: Via Instagram

Singer Kelly Khumalo used her one woman show to tell her fans about Senzo Meyiwa's last day on earth. In between crying, she told the audience how she did everything to try and save him.

Kelly held her concert, Up Close and Personal with Kelly Khumalo, in Johannesburg on Thursday evening. She played a voice clip recalling the events of the day in 2014, starting with what they did that day.

She said along with friends, her and Senzo went to her mother's Vosloorus home for lunch. They did this every Sunday but October 26 had a horrific end.

“It was a great day. We were having a great day. Just as we were about to leave, there was a bang at the door and the door opened and two guys walked in. One pointed a gun at me, demanded money and cellphones and I ran to my sister’s room. He followed me. I pushed the door.  Trying to close it.  He pushed back and I pushed again. Up until today I do not know why he gave up on pushing, but he did for some reason,” she said.

Kelly said as she was busy trying to fight for her life she forgot about her children.When she came to her senses, she realised that she didn't know where her kids where.

“Later on I realised that my children were in the house. When I opened the door my mom, Senzo and his friends were fighting the intruders. My son watched it all happen,” she said.

The singer explained that during the scuffle she heard two gunshots and immediately ran to the other room to check on her son.

“Then Senzo ran into my hands. I thought he was trying to protect me from the intruders, but he had blood on his chest and back. That’s when I knew he had been shot. We couldn’t even wait for the ambulance to arrive. We rushed him to hospital. I did everything I could. I didn’t want him to think I gave up on him,” she said sobbing.

She explained that she "prayed until she had no more words to say". Right before she gave an emotional performance of her song Asinne, she asked for a video of Senzo singing along to the song to be played. 

"You don't understand. South Africa may have lost its number one keeper, but I lost my number one fan," she said.

Senzo was a Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and his killers are still at large.

