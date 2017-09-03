Maybe if I didn't have my launch, it would be different - Ntando on Vusi’s hijacking

Award-winning musician and close friend of Vusi Nova has expressed shock and sadness at the star's recent hijacking, claiming that if the star had not attended his album launch the night before his horror ordeal, things may have ended differently.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ntando said he tried his best to support his friend in the hours after Vusi was found after being abducted by hijackers last Friday. Still, he felt bad that it happened only hours after his launch.

"I feel bad that this (the hijacking) took place (on) the night of my launch. I felt bad because maybe if there was no launch, things would have been different," Ntando said

He said that Vusi was happy to see him after the ordeal, even though they both were angry at how the hijackers treated the star.

"I was relieved that he was okay. We spoke of what he was going through. I was angry because there was a moment where we did not know where he was or who had him. I have been hijacked before and it is something I don't wish on anyone. Anger because these guys need to be caught. Anger because I feel like our country is out of control. Things happen but it's happening too frequently now," Ntando said.