Trevor & Lucille Gumbi have split after 11 years

Comedian Trevor Gumbi and his estranged wife, Lucille have confirmed that they have split after 11 years of marriage.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Trevor confirmed the news, however declined to divulge any further details.

"We will be making an official statement early next week, on Monday. So for now, I have nothing to say," Trevor said.

When contacted, Lucille also confirmed that they were currently preparing a public statement on their separation but had not been together for some time.

"It is true. We have not been together for a long while. I don't want to deal with it or go into any detail right now but we want to release a statement together to avoid 100 questions," she said.

Eyebrows were raised after both Trevor and Lucille shared the same picture on social media on Wednesday morning with speculation that it could have been a publicity stunt.

We asked, and both Lucille and Trevor denied that was a stunt of any sort.

Confirmation of their split comes after months of swirling rumours that their marriage was on the rocks. However, it was reported at the time that the couple were trying to work through their issues.