Relax fam! Gigi Lamayne isn't leaving Mabala Noise

Rapper Gigi Lamayne's recent announcement about opening her own agency has left her fans wondering if she has left Mabala Noise, however she has dismissed the claims.

The rapper told TshisaLIVE she established the company last year but had no time to grow it.

"The company was basically founded last year and was just sitting idle. However, Hart Roc and Mabala Noise have actually always had joined ownership of the Gigi Lamayne brand. I've been saying that people need to get over the hype [around the relationship between Mabala and its artist], because signing to Mabala was a business venture. I have a say in how and what my brand does," she explained.

The Lobola hitmaker explained that as a young businesswoman her relationship with Mabala was mutually beneficial as she also learnt a few "tricks of the business" there.

Gigi said her company would focus on providing services to women and the LGBTI community, who she says have been "sidelined" enough in the industry.

The first artist, who Gigi signed is a young female named, DJ Lady Blue and they are hard at work developing her brand.