TshisaLIVE

Relax fam! Gigi Lamayne isn't leaving Mabala Noise

07 September 2017 - 14:52 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has confirmed she's not leaving Mabala Noise.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has confirmed she's not leaving Mabala Noise.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Gigi Lamayne's recent announcement about opening her own agency has left her fans wondering if she has left Mabala Noise, however she has dismissed the claims. 

The rapper told TshisaLIVE she established the company last year but had no time to grow it. 

"The company was basically founded last year and was just sitting idle. However, Hart Roc and Mabala Noise have actually always had joined ownership of the Gigi Lamayne brand. I've been saying that people need to get over the hype [around the relationship between Mabala and its artist], because signing to Mabala was a business venture. I have a say in how and what my brand does," she explained.

The Lobola hitmaker explained that as a young businesswoman her relationship with Mabala was mutually beneficial as she also learnt a few "tricks of the business" there.

Gigi said her company would focus on providing services to women and the LGBTI community, who she says have been "sidelined" enough in the industry.

The first artist, who Gigi signed is a young female named, DJ Lady Blue and they are hard at work developing her brand.  

Somizi reflects on finding out he was going to be a father

Somizi Mhlongo has reflected on how he dealt with the news that Palesa Madisakwane, his girlfriend at the time was pregnant, and how they have dealt ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'You're not going to diss me' - Emtee recounts beating up an armed gang

Emtee has once again laid down a challenge to his haters, warning those who have labelled him a "whack rapper," that he would not stand for being ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

I had to create a whole new path on my own after Caracara, says K.O

Three years after releasing his massive hit Caracara, rapper K.O has reflected on how a lack of a support after the song's release nearly ruined his ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Champagne & squad goals - Minnie Dlamini's French bridal shower is lit

In true Minnie Dlamini style, she jetted off to Paris for a week of fun with her bridesmaids ahead of her white wedding expected to take place later ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES: 'Tired' Diski Divas fans want less talking and more goals

Fans of popular Mzansi Magic TV reality show Diski Divas took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to voice their frustration with the contestants' ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi not impressed by the Hollywood life: 'They sold us a dream' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar TshisaLIVE
  5. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X