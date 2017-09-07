Thandiswa Mazwai defends The Wound's gay storyline

The film once again made headlines recently when its creators released a statement revealing that cast members were threatened because of their roles on the project, including threats to burn lead actor Nakhane Touré alive.

Nakhane lambasted these threats, claiming they exposed a violent homophobia which came from those who had not even seen the film.

“People have jumped to conclusions about a film they haven't even seen. I speak as a Xhosa man who has been to initiation, and who is proud to have done so, when I say that no secrets are revealed. What is being revealed instead, is a violent homophobia. Those issuing threats are nowhere to be seen when Xhosa initiates are sexually assaulted during initiation, he said.