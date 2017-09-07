Thandiswa Mazwai defends The Wound's gay storyline
Award-winning musician Thandiswa Mazwai has added her voice to those defending the "gay love" storyline of controversial local film The Wound (Inxeba), asking why a love story cannot be told in a film about the Xhosa initiation ceremony.
As debate continues to rage on over whether the film's creators were right to produce a film about the ceremony and the intimate relationship that develops between three men undergoing it, Thandiswa Mazwai took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the film and defend it from a critic who believed it shouldn't have been produced.
I watched "the wound"! Very good film! It's about a gay love story entabeni. Beautifully made and delicately placed.— Ibokwe (@thandiswamazwai) September 7, 2017
That movie though, shouldnt have seen the light of day. Kutheni sisenziwa intlama nje nge siko lethu? Ingulowo uztshovel inqindi ezxovela!— Habana_B (@Ultimate_Critiq) September 7, 2017
Are there no gay Xhosa men entabeni? Can a love story not be placed there? Have u seen the movie? I have. https://t.co/mBSq7vVfKB— Ibokwe (@thandiswamazwai) September 7, 2017
She claimed that most of Mzansi's favourite celebs were gay, including herself, and said they should be allowed to tell their stories.
It's actually a subtweet about me..:) also that people are so homophobic yet so much of what they love about the world is made by gays https://t.co/fvKUw8LJMT— Ibokwe (@thandiswamazwai) September 7, 2017
Fact: Gay Africans have stories to tell.These stories are as valid as yours or any person alive.Gay Africans don't have to be invisible4U— Ibokwe (@thandiswamazwai) September 7, 2017
The film once again made headlines recently when its creators released a statement revealing that cast members were threatened because of their roles on the project, including threats to burn lead actor Nakhane Touré alive.
Nakhane lambasted these threats, claiming they exposed a violent homophobia which came from those who had not even seen the film.
“People have jumped to conclusions about a film they haven't even seen. I speak as a Xhosa man who has been to initiation, and who is proud to have done so, when I say that no secrets are revealed. What is being revealed instead, is a violent homophobia. Those issuing threats are nowhere to be seen when Xhosa initiates are sexually assaulted during initiation, he said.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE