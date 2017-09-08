State prosecutor Lumka Phoso told the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Friday that the fingerprints of Mfundo Nkosi had been found in the black Jeep that was believed to have been driven by the hijackers of slain Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela.

Masilela was shot dead in Tembisa on August 2 as he tried to flee from his would-be hijackers. The Jeep was found abandoned in the township a day later.

Referring to the other accused‚ Bongani Masombuka‚ the investigating officer Mthokozisi Ngwenya said “a 205 had put him to the scene”. Section 205 of the Criminal Procedures Act is usually used by police to obtain cellphone records.

Masombuka and Nkosi are alleged to have been part of a six-man gang who allegedly hijacked the owner of a black Jeep in Daveyton and drove off with the car’s owner to Tembisa.

The group allegedly took the vehicle owner to an ATM‚ where they withdrew R1‚000 from his account before they attempted to hijack a second vehicle‚ belonging to Masilela.

Masilela was parked outside a friend’s house and the two of them sat in the car.

Masilela attempted to flee when he saw the armed occupants of the Jeep approach his vehicle. One of the attackers fired at the car‚ wounding Masilela‚ who later died during an operation at the Tembisa Hospital.

Detective Ngwenya had on Wednesday told the court that Nkosi had handed himself over to police on August 15 after he had heard that Masombuka had been arrested in connection with another crime.

Nkosi reportedly confessed to police that he was there when Masilela was killed but denied being the triggerman.

He claimed another of his accomplices‚ who is currently in police custody for possession of an unlicensed firearm in Germiston‚ had fired the shot that wounded Masilela.

None of the suspects has been charged for any crime relating to Masilela’s botched hijacking. They currently only face a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances for hijacking Trevor Shabangu‚ the owner of the black Jeep.

Nkosi was applying for bail while Masombuka was not.

Three women sat in the first row of the court gallery and appeared to have been there in support of Nkosi.

Two other women sat in the second row and were there in support of Masombuka. He winked at them as he was led down to the court cells.