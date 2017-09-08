TshisaLIVE

Fingerprints & cellphone records link Dumi Masilela’s alleged hijackers to crime scene

08 September 2017 - 11:36 By Naledi Shange
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died following an attempted hijacking last month.
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died following an attempted hijacking last month.
Image: Supplied

State prosecutor Lumka Phoso told the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Friday that the fingerprints of Mfundo Nkosi had been found in the black Jeep that was believed to have been driven by the hijackers of slain Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela. 

Masilela was shot dead in Tembisa on August 2 as he tried to flee from his would-be hijackers. The Jeep was found abandoned in the township a day later.

Referring to the other accused‚ Bongani Masombuka‚ the investigating officer Mthokozisi Ngwenya said “a 205 had put him to the scene”. Section 205 of the Criminal Procedures Act is usually used by police to obtain cellphone records.

Masombuka and Nkosi are alleged to have been part of a six-man gang who allegedly hijacked the owner of a black Jeep in Daveyton and drove off with the car’s owner to Tembisa.

The group allegedly took the vehicle owner to an ATM‚ where they withdrew R1‚000 from his account before they attempted to hijack a second vehicle‚ belonging to Masilela.

Masilela was parked outside a friend’s house and the two of them sat in the car.

Masilela attempted to flee when he saw the armed occupants of the Jeep approach his vehicle. One of the attackers fired at the car‚ wounding Masilela‚ who later died during an operation at the Tembisa Hospital.

Detective Ngwenya had on Wednesday told the court that Nkosi had handed himself over to police on August 15 after he had heard that Masombuka had been arrested in connection with another crime.

Nkosi reportedly confessed to police that he was there when Masilela was killed but denied being the triggerman.

He claimed another of his accomplices‚ who is currently in police custody for possession of an unlicensed firearm in Germiston‚ had fired the shot that wounded Masilela.

None of the suspects has been charged for any crime relating to Masilela’s botched hijacking. They currently only face a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances for hijacking Trevor Shabangu‚ the owner of the black Jeep.

Nkosi was applying for bail while Masombuka was not.

Three women sat in the first row of the court gallery and appeared to have been there in support of Nkosi.

Two other women sat in the second row and were there in support of Masombuka. He winked at them as he was led down to the court cells.

State hoping finger print report will pin Dumi Masilela killing on pair

The State is hoping a forensic report which could link two men to the vehicle which was driven by a gang of gunmen who shot and killed Rhythm City ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Magistrate grills cops over handling of Dumi Masilela's case

The gang of armed men who attempted to hijack Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela in Tembisa last month had seemingly been on a crime spree that evening‚ ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Two men implicated in actor Dumi Masilela's hijacking to apply for bail

The bail application of two men implicated in the hijacking of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela will be heard on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

Three suspects arrested in connection with Dumi Masilela murder

Police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three men have been arrested in connection with the hijacking of late Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela which ...
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Rhythm City to 'honour' Dumi Masilela legacy with final TV send off

Writers and producers at e.tv's popular soapie Rhythm City are set to meet in the next few days to discuss how the show will write late actor Dumi ...
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium ticket prices drives Twitter bonkers! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi not impressed by the Hollywood life: 'They sold us a dream' TshisaLIVE
  3. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi suspicious of ‘attention seeker’ Kenny K's shooting TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X