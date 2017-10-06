TshisaLIVE

Kagiso Modupe's love for his wife inspired him to get the snip

06 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Actor Kagiso Modupe reveals the inspiration behind his circumcision.
Kagiso Modupe has revealed that his love for his wife motivated him to get circumcised to help decrease the chance of women being infected with cervical cancer. 

The actor told Gareth Cliff in an interview on Cliff Central that it was also the reason he became the face of Brothers For Life, a campaign aimed at promoting circumcision. 

"I am a dad and I'm a husband and I'm someone who is very family orientated. For me that is what caught my attention and that is when I went to find out about the HPV virus. I didn't want to be the reason why my wife doesn't get to see our daughters graduate or get married because I could have potentially infected her or caused her to get cervical cancer," he said.

The actor said he hoped that circumcision becomes a conversation people aren't afraid to have in communities. Kagiso added that he was glad his effort to spark conversations about circumcision motivated other men to get the snip. 

Kagiso underwent circumcision in June and openly documented the experience on social media to inspire others. 

He also revealed that he was told the campaign helped increase the number of men, who got circumcised by 428,000. 

"I was talking to single moms who said, 'you know what we are glad you began this movement because we didn't know how to begin the conversation with our sons'," he said.

