IN MEMES: Mzansi goes crazy for Manaka Ranaka’s date

20 October 2017 - 08:36 By TshisaLIVE
Manaka Ranaka had viewers in stitches on Thursday when she went on a date.
Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka is in search of love and nearly shut down Twitter on Thursday when she went on a date with a potential suitor on her family's reality show The Ranakas.

Manaka, who has won over audiences with role as the no-nonsense Lucy on Generations, once again showed that she marches to the beat of her own drum, wearing tracksuit pants on the date.

Social media fans were stitches as they watched the date unfold and took to Twitter to share their reactions using hilarious memes and messages.

While others were just happy that Manaka's sister Dineo was not on the show.

Despite Dineo telling Drum that she was tired of the drama that came with her own reality show, Manaka told TshisaLIVE last month that her sister was an important part of The Ranakas reality show.

"Dineo is an important part of the family. We joke that there must have been lightning when Dineo was conceived because she has always been filled with drama."

