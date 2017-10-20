IN MEMES: Mzansi goes crazy for Manaka Ranaka’s date
Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka is in search of love and nearly shut down Twitter on Thursday when she went on a date with a potential suitor on her family's reality show The Ranakas.
Manaka, who has won over audiences with role as the no-nonsense Lucy on Generations, once again showed that she marches to the beat of her own drum, wearing tracksuit pants on the date.
Social media fans were stitches as they watched the date unfold and took to Twitter to share their reactions using hilarious memes and messages.
#TheRanakas Tjo Manaka wamphoxa ubhuti wabantu shame😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/lNLJvgQeRL— THANDIE ZUMA (@zuma_thandie) October 19, 2017
#TheRanakas I swear Manaka is the reason why I watch this😂😂😂 she is so full of life hleng! pic.twitter.com/j9HQzIecN6— Co-PI BangBang🔍 (@TBone7559) October 19, 2017
#TheRanakas— VOOV:RMK_SA1 (@RMK_SA1) October 19, 2017
When manaka said a date with a colleague,I thought I was gonna see a famous actor or something kante its umalambane😶😶😶 pic.twitter.com/y1Z8pVhVUh
A date? At News Cafe? In tracksuit pants? Manaka is true leadership ✊🏾 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheRanakas— Rotondwa Valery (@Vee_no1) October 19, 2017
#TheRanakas Manaka's date had a lip job pic.twitter.com/K2d9Fg6NJB— Bongani_Diego® (@BonganiD_Kaunda) October 19, 2017
While others were just happy that Manaka's sister Dineo was not on the show.
#TheRanakas A whole episode without Dineo guys?🤔🤔😂 The show went by fast because we enjoyed it, what a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/5ipoScTHJi— Co-PI BangBang🔍 (@TBone7559) October 19, 2017
The scarcity of Dineo on this show makes it more watchable #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/gWMbIUOTQk— faith (@_faithinlove_) October 19, 2017
Where was Dineo ? #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/ZIecX1Bu73— 🍒🍒 Ma'Cheri (@lee_cheddar) October 19, 2017
Despite Dineo telling Drum that she was tired of the drama that came with her own reality show, Manaka told TshisaLIVE last month that her sister was an important part of The Ranakas reality show.
"Dineo is an important part of the family. We joke that there must have been lightning when Dineo was conceived because she has always been filled with drama."
