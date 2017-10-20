IN MEMES: Mzansi goes crazy for Manaka Ranaka’s date

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka is in search of love and nearly shut down Twitter on Thursday when she went on a date with a potential suitor on her family's reality show The Ranakas.

Manaka, who has won over audiences with role as the no-nonsense Lucy on Generations, once again showed that she marches to the beat of her own drum, wearing tracksuit pants on the date.

Social media fans were stitches as they watched the date unfold and took to Twitter to share their reactions using hilarious memes and messages.