I'm just having fun, says Boity on collab with Nasty C

25 October 2017 - 09:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C and Boity have collaborated on a new track to be released soon.
Nasty C and Boity have collaborated on a new track to be released soon.
Image: Via Nasty C Instagram

Boity has credited rapper Nasty C for giving her the confidence to possibly pursue a career in music, after the duo recorded a track together that will be released soon.

Boity told TshisaLIVE that she always had an interest in music, but decided to go into studio after rapping with Nasty C on Club 808 earlier this year.

"It was really after our fun rap on Club 808 that I decided to try it and just have fun in studio. Nasty C invited me to do a song with him and it was the perfect opportunity. I jumped at the chance," she said. 

The pair debuted their collab over the weekend during Nasty C's performance at the Migos concert in Johannesburg.

Boity revealed that the pair hit the studio for three days to record a "fun" track called Half, with Nasty C helping her to write her raps.

"It was my first time recording a track so I was nervous and I did my best to write as much as possible. I wrote what I could. Nasty sat with me and tweaked it and then showed me how to approach it. It was a great experience." 

Boity said she was taking her music aspirations slowly and may record again in the future.

"Right now, I am just having fun but who knows what the future will bring. I love a lot of genres so I could go into anything if the chance arises," she added. 

