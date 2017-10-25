I'm just having fun, says Boity on collab with Nasty C

Boity has credited rapper Nasty C for giving her the confidence to possibly pursue a career in music, after the duo recorded a track together that will be released soon.

Boity told TshisaLIVE that she always had an interest in music, but decided to go into studio after rapping with Nasty C on Club 808 earlier this year.

"It was really after our fun rap on Club 808 that I decided to try it and just have fun in studio. Nasty C invited me to do a song with him and it was the perfect opportunity. I jumped at the chance," she said.

The pair debuted their collab over the weekend during Nasty C's performance at the Migos concert in Johannesburg.