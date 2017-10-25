I'm just having fun, says Boity on collab with Nasty C
Boity has credited rapper Nasty C for giving her the confidence to possibly pursue a career in music, after the duo recorded a track together that will be released soon.
Boity told TshisaLIVE that she always had an interest in music, but decided to go into studio after rapping with Nasty C on Club 808 earlier this year.
"It was really after our fun rap on Club 808 that I decided to try it and just have fun in studio. Nasty C invited me to do a song with him and it was the perfect opportunity. I jumped at the chance," she said.
The pair debuted their collab over the weekend during Nasty C's performance at the Migos concert in Johannesburg.
Think Nasty C just dropped a track with Boity #MigosCultureTour #SizenzaZonke pic.twitter.com/5W89DDPPFR— Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) October 21, 2017
Boity revealed that the pair hit the studio for three days to record a "fun" track called Half, with Nasty C helping her to write her raps.
"It was my first time recording a track so I was nervous and I did my best to write as much as possible. I wrote what I could. Nasty sat with me and tweaked it and then showed me how to approach it. It was a great experience."
Boity said she was taking her music aspirations slowly and may record again in the future.
"Right now, I am just having fun but who knows what the future will bring. I love a lot of genres so I could go into anything if the chance arises," she added.
