'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview
Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka got into a heated argument with Twitter users this past weekend after she used the word penis in an interview with rapper Emtee, much to the discomfort of some of the station's listeners.
Dineo, like most of Mzansi last week, took to her radio show on Saturday to talk about leaked images of Emtee's private part that went viral on social media. However, she soon found herself being attacked by some fans for using the word penis during the interview and her discussion on the mishap.
@METROFMSA @Emtee__SA @dineoranaka penis conversation is inappropriate for a Saturday morning with us listening to the #TOP40 with our kids— FortuneNkatekoMashim (@FMashimbye) November 4, 2017
@dineoranaka metro fm just got PG. can she have a bit of tact tho 🙄. Let me chance the station.— Tiisetso Matlabo (@Shazz_Matlabo) November 4, 2017
Dineo was not having any of it and responded to the criticisms one by one by suggesting that her haters educate their children about private parts using the proper terms.
But your kids have penises and vaginas and this is a perfect opportunity to educate them about social media and public indecency. Not? 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/lLYzxrRva0— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
@Shazz_Matlabo Lol😂😂😂 maybe radio should have a script wabo!! Maybe we should call it banana— TeddY (@teddy_waMolemo) November 4, 2017
Why when its respectfully a penis though? Why are we trying to dumb down our children with subjects they should be comfortable with https://t.co/1DwaKg8mvw— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
Is it ever too early for it’s natural functions. Guys stop it. It’s a penis, no matter how early, or how late in the day — it is a PENIS! https://t.co/hrzVEa52TS— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
I don’t think u were being vulgar just tactless. Metro has listeners all over with different views. Its more the innuendo, not necessary.— Tiisetso Matlabo (@Shazz_Matlabo) November 4, 2017
Get off your morally incorrect high ground Tiisetso and try not generalize ur discomforts. A penis is a penis. Finish and klaar tlhe ausi https://t.co/6UJ96RIYfy— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
Was listening with my 12 year little girl and conversation about penis just rudely invaded my home.There wasn't a warning before the chat 😡— Mzwesh #No.1Hustler (@mzwakhengwee) November 4, 2017
What does your 12yr old daughter know that organ to be if “penis” rudely invaded your home. Sometimes you must reflect on you honestly https://t.co/3LYzaHvetZ— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
Don't assume I'm not a open-minded parent. @METROFMSA is a family radio station.U should have warned us b4 hand about the penis conversation— Mzwesh #No.1Hustler (@mzwakhengwee) November 4, 2017
But I did - I can’t take responsibility for your missing it. I would still advise you look into your discomfort with the word penis on radio https://t.co/MRoKVgoZRd— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
Don't have any discomfort about talking about penis and vagina with my little girl...I'm the kind of a dad that buys sanitary pads.— Mzwesh #No.1Hustler (@mzwakhengwee) November 4, 2017
Well, it is what it is... the fact is @metrofm is a public platform and the target audience must be respected at all times.Have a grand day.— Mzwesh #No.1Hustler (@mzwakhengwee) November 4, 2017
I in no way disrespected you abuti - if it was that much out of order please send a complaint to the BCCSA for further investigation ✌🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/TIV7HNO0Mk— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
The debate got even more heated, with some users calling Dineo rude and suggesting that it was the reason she had got into trouble at radio stations in the past.
Get ur facts right dear emotionally catastrophic listener - I don’t get fired - I leave - especially when freedom is no longer being served https://t.co/wKumfvGOKd— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
That’s why God placed me on this platform. Ever thought of that? No? Maybe contemplate it a little k 😘 https://t.co/zB2gWRdmeT— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) November 4, 2017
SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he was not aware of any complaints lodged against Dineo or the station over the incident and would only investigate it if they received these.
"You have to look at the context of the conversation to see if it was appropriate but we encourage anyone who has any issues to lay a complaint at the BCCSA ," he said.
