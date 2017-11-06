TshisaLIVE

'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview

06 November 2017
Dineo Ranaka took her critics head-on.
Image: Via Dineo Ranaka's Instagram

Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka got into a heated argument with Twitter users this past weekend after she used the word penis in an interview with rapper Emtee, much to the discomfort of some of the station's listeners.

Dineo, like most of Mzansi last week, took to her radio show on Saturday to talk about leaked images of Emtee's private part that went viral on social media. However, she soon found herself being attacked by some fans for using the word penis during the interview and her discussion on the mishap.

Dineo was not having any of it and responded to the criticisms one by one by suggesting that her haters educate their children about private parts using the proper terms.

The debate got even more heated, with some users calling Dineo rude and suggesting that it was the reason she had got into trouble at radio stations in the past.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he was not aware of any complaints lodged against Dineo or the station over the incident and would only investigate it if they received these.

"You have to look at the context of the conversation to see if it was appropriate but we encourage anyone who has any issues to lay a complaint at the BCCSA ," he said. 

