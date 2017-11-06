'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview

Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka got into a heated argument with Twitter users this past weekend after she used the word penis in an interview with rapper Emtee, much to the discomfort of some of the station's listeners.

Dineo, like most of Mzansi last week, took to her radio show on Saturday to talk about leaked images of Emtee's private part that went viral on social media. However, she soon found herself being attacked by some fans for using the word penis during the interview and her discussion on the mishap.