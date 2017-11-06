TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Dineo M & Solo steal the show at Style Awards

06 November 2017 - 09:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
Celebrity couple Dineo Moeketsi and Solo looking stylish at the Style Awards.
Image: Chrizelda Kekana

It was all things style at Sandton City's Diamond Walk on Sunday night when celebs gathered for the SA Style Award. But it was a heartwarming speech from actress Dineo Moeketsi to her bae, Solo, that stole the spotlight.

Dineo and Solo, who have been a couple for over six years, accepted the award for the Most Stylish Couple. In their acceptance speech, Dineo thanked her parents and her designer but left many in their feels when she thanked her bae Solo.

"I have to thank Zothile Langa, who has been the love of my life for close to six years now."

The actress went on to explain why Solo deserves the praise and thanked him for many things including "not getting mad" when she buys clothes and always playing "dress up" with her.

"Thank you for accepting when I say 'uh babe I bought these shoes and they're a tad expensive, so just let it go'. Thank you for playing with me, every time we do this thing, it a fun little tango and dance between us. That's why it works out so well and you always tell me how beautiful I am. No other approval matters most before yours," Dineo said to Solo, who couldn't help but blush.

Another award winner was Our Perfect Wedding host Thembisa Mdoda who came out tops in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV category. 

Thembisa also got emotional as she thanked the powers that be for recognising her efforts and all the love she had received.

DJ Black Coffee walked away with the award for Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music; while presenter Loot Love won an award for Most Innovative Style. Top Billing's Ayanda Thabethe bagged the Most Stylish Media Personality, while stylist and blogger Kefilwe Mabote got The Next Big Thing/Style in the City award.

Here are some of the snaps from the star-studded affair:

