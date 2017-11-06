WATCH: Dineo M & Solo steal the show at Style Awards

It was all things style at Sandton City's Diamond Walk on Sunday night when celebs gathered for the SA Style Award. But it was a heartwarming speech from actress Dineo Moeketsi to her bae, Solo, that stole the spotlight.

Dineo and Solo, who have been a couple for over six years, accepted the award for the Most Stylish Couple. In their acceptance speech, Dineo thanked her parents and her designer but left many in their feels when she thanked her bae Solo.

"I have to thank Zothile Langa, who has been the love of my life for close to six years now."

The actress went on to explain why Solo deserves the praise and thanked him for many things including "not getting mad" when she buys clothes and always playing "dress up" with her.

"Thank you for accepting when I say 'uh babe I bought these shoes and they're a tad expensive, so just let it go'. Thank you for playing with me, every time we do this thing, it a fun little tango and dance between us. That's why it works out so well and you always tell me how beautiful I am. No other approval matters most before yours," Dineo said to Solo, who couldn't help but blush.