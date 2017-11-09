TshisaLIVE

Mpho Popps on Ayeye 'return' & why spinning is the future

09 November 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Mpho Popps dishes the deets on his TV return.
Mpho Popps dishes the deets on his TV return.
Image: Via Mpho Popp's Instagram

Mpho Popps has carved out a career in both comedy and TV, and after a short break from acting is looking to return to screens.

It has been over two years since Mzansi Magic’s popular drama series Ayeye ended and despite some of its cast saying a second season was unlikely, Mpho Popps told TshisaLIVE that he is still confident that the show will return in some form in the near future.

“We had a blazing show that did really well but when it was time to discuss a second season it was suggested that it gets a different timeslot. Changing the timeslot meant taking away the elements that made the show great. So we decided against it.

“M-Net is looking to make, if not the same show, something like it. That is what we are kind of brainstorming at the moment, and I have to be involved in it,” he revealed.

He said he would return to screens “very soon” to host a show about car spinning. He said the sport had an untapped market that he believed could be the future of TV. He said that he was currently in negotiations with channels to air the show in the next few months.

“TV is changing right now and so is the content people are watching. The next frontier is the spinning league. It is such an untapped market. People think that it is something people do in the week and in secret, but it is legal and is very organised. There are events that take place in stadiums and they are packed. There are more people watching these spinnings than those who watch soccer at stadiums.”

He said he was fascinated by the celebrity status that some spinners had in their community.

“These guys have normal lives, they are bus drivers and work in offices, but out there, they are Gods. It is crazy. I remember we went to film a guy and nobody knew we were coming. On the way we saw people all over the place wearing T-shirts with his face on it. It was insane,” he said.

WATCH: Distruction Boyz' Omunye gets a shout-out in parliament

Gqom group Distruction Boyz are over the moon after their hit single Omunye was mention in parliament this week, to fits of laughter from politicians ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Pastor Mboro plans to pray for more 'sex-starved' congregants

Just days after news that an episode of his TV show was canned by Soweto TV for allegedly showing a couple having sex, pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Being Bonang star Pinky Girl's plan to take over Mzansi

While Bonang Matheba was undoubtedly the star of reality show Being Bonang, it was the TV personalities right hand woman Pinky Girl that stole the ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'He boyfriends really well' -Thembisa Mdoda can't get enough of her bae

Fresh from thanking her man for his support in an emotional acceptance speech at the SA Style Award over the weekend, Thembisa Mdoda has once again ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Twitter thinks Utatakho mom's past 'scams' have come back to haunt her

Fans of Mzansi Magic's reality series Utatakho were once again left shaken on Tuesday when one of the contestant's mother allegedly had her past ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Yizo Yizo has Twitter drowning in nostalgia

Twitter users took a serious trip down memory lane on Tuesday when SABC Encore aired cult TV classic Yizo Yizo, sending fans into a frenzy.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando claps back at 'unemployed' claim TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X