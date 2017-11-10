Relax fam, Robbie Malinga hasn't died
Social media users feared the worst on Friday after Robbie Malinga's name topped the Twitter trends list, leading to fears that the music veteran had died.
Robbie spent much of 2017 in-and-out of hospital being treated for anaemia. He opened up earlier this week about the health struggles that saw him fearing for his life, telling Sowetan his failing health left him concerned about his family's future.
So when fans saw the star's name on the trends list many of them feared that he had fallen ill again and had maybe died. They were relieved to find that the trend was simply in response to the release of his new album.
Malinga's manager Sipho Dube told TshisaLIVE that Robbie had not died and was grateful for all the support from fans.
"He is alive and doing okay. He is back to work and was on radio this morning. He saw that he was trending and laughed because he understands their fears. He is just glad his fans support him," he said.
#RobbieMalinga I'm sorry but I thought something might have happened to him 😯 pic.twitter.com/7NqGoemAFg— Nan's (@Nana_Sibiya_) November 10, 2017
i don't know why but i got so worried when i saw #Robbiemalinga trending. pic.twitter.com/yFh07xdLNc— Ayabonga Tshali (@AyabongaTshali1) November 10, 2017
My heart skipped when I saw this hashtag #RobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/T7TROPobKp— Master C*🌿✨ (@SimplyChuene) November 10, 2017
#RobbieMalinga for a moment i was scared when i saw robbie malinga trending i thought he passed on thank GOD.— nnikie (@annikitia) November 10, 2017
Batho ba rata to jump into conclusions, dulang fatshe #RobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/B8gGHXu3p6— Goodness ™ (@Rasape) November 10, 2017
When I saw Robbie Malinga trending my heart jumped & I was afraid to check because the time I saw him, he had lost a lot of weight. #RobbieMalinga— Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) November 10, 2017
#RobbieMalinga i thought otherwise, Dont blame me okay pic.twitter.com/gtm1Tng1qO— MnaNdinguLeeCore (@IamLeeCore) November 10, 2017
My heart nearly stopped beating when I saw #RobbieMalinga trending kanti new album what a relief— Ntoka'Tshaka (@SiyaKaTshaka) November 10, 2017
