Relax fam, Robbie Malinga hasn't died

Social media users feared the worst on Friday after Robbie Malinga's name topped the Twitter trends list, leading to fears that the music veteran had died.

Robbie spent much of 2017 in-and-out of hospital being treated for anaemia. He opened up earlier this week about the health struggles that saw him fearing for his life, telling Sowetan his failing health left him concerned about his family's future.

So when fans saw the star's name on the trends list many of them feared that he had fallen ill again and had maybe died. They were relieved to find that the trend was simply in response to the release of his new album.

Malinga's manager Sipho Dube told TshisaLIVE that Robbie had not died and was grateful for all the support from fans.

"He is alive and doing okay. He is back to work and was on radio this morning. He saw that he was trending and laughed because he understands their fears. He is just glad his fans support him," he said.