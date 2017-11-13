Meet Mulisa Mudau: Real Goboza's latest addition

"After making it to the national top five on Mzansi Insider (a presenter search), I then got eliminated. I was devastated but about two weeks later I got a call to come and audition for something they thought might work for me. Just as I was finishing up my exams, I got the call that I got the Real Goboza job. I initially didn't even know it was for RGB but man what a dream come true!"

The 22-year-old explained that before she bagged the RGB gig, she has been hustling hard behind the scenes to get a foot in the door. Many people may also not know that the Library and Information Sciences student of the University Of Limpopo, made her presenting debut on Limpopo TV in 2016.

The blossoming presenter will now get to rub shoulders with Mzansi celebrities as a field presenter for the show.

"It is amazing to be part of such a brilliant and big production. I get to mingle with the best of the best when it comes to Mzansi's talent. I'm so blessed and I'm very happy and I believe this is the beginning of an amazing journey for me."

Mulisa said although she was yet to meet everyone on the team, she already met current presenter Sinazo Yolwa and "loved her".

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Real Goboza was unsuccessful by the time of publishing this article.