TshisaLIVE

Matshepho Maleme on Skeem Saam role: I've been waiting for this

23 November 2017 - 11:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Matshepo Maleme has landed a role she's been looking forward to playing.
Actress Matshepo Maleme has landed a role she's been looking forward to playing.
Image: Via Matshepo's Instagram

Actress Matshepo Maleme has described her role on Skeem Saam as an answer to her prayers, which she wants to use to remind Mzansi of her talent. 

The actress who has been in the industry for over a decade said that she was overcome with emotion when she bagged the role. 

"When Skeem Saam came along, I had been praying for it. When I went to the auditions I actually got lost, went to the wrong place and finally arrived like an hour later. But I had a feeling, you know that feeling when you know something is yours? I nailed my audition and I got the call." 

Matshepo plays Zandile Maphosa, a wife of Lehasa Maphosa (played by Cedric Fourie) who loves her husband but is secretly suffering. Her debut on Tuesday night didn't give away much but she said viewers should stay tuned for more.  

She added that after being in the industry for so long she realised the importance of reinventing herself as a professional. 

When asked about acting alongside the hunky Cedric, Matshepo described it as an "added bonus". 

"He (Cedric) is so professional and our work chemistry was evident from the audition room. We work together so well and it makes the story even more authentic. And yes, he looks good but he's so easy to work with."

Before she bagged the role on Skeem Saam, Matshepo was jobless, which she said helped her introspect and prepare for what the next role had in store. 

"Look, you get frustrated when you keep going at something and it doesn't materialise, but for me that is when I stop and reflect. I check what this could mean for me, like working on my craft, checking my spirit and building that hunger to succeed when I do get the role."

The Free-State actress is best known for playing the role of Mapule on SABC2 soapie dram Muvhango and Thuli Malinga in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Inkaba.

WATCH: Mthokozisi fights for his life in music video

On November 19 Mthokozisi Ndaba and Paxton Fielies both released their new singles and music videos. But much of that has gone unnoticed after it was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

My biggest blessing was not winning The Hustle, says Shane Eagles

Rapper Shane Eagles has come a long way from being eliminated in the top four of hit TV reality music competition The Hustle with his debut album ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Here's why Zodwa Wabantu isn't about that expensive champagne life

It's no secret that Zodwa Wabantu is unapologetic about the way she leads her life and that includes the alcohol she consumes.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I'll sleep when I'm dead!' - Dr Malinga explains why his songs are anti-sleep

Dr Malinga has come out to shed light on why most of his December tracks follow a similar theme of evading sleep to party or to make money, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Idols SA and Mthokozisi's team know nothing about 'mystery' statement

Both Mthokozisi Ndaba's management and Mzansi Magic have distanced themselves from a statement doing the rounds on his behalf. The "statement" was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It's the worst thing I've ever seen'- SA lambastes Oscar Pistorius film TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The whole thing's been blown out of proportion' - Mthokozisi's camp TshisaLIVE
  4. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X