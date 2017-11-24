I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate

"I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, when they were writing diss tracks about me. I used that as fuel to succeed. We can shake hands but I will never forget."

The rapper's meteoric rise in the industry saw him become the target of criticism by both fans and music rivals such as AKA.

Cassper explained that he used to respond to people's hate by telling them how rich he was but recently learnt to instead channel it into a positive.

"People would say, 'you didn't finish school' and I would tell them; 'yeah, but I have R10-million,'"he said

The Doc Shebeleza rapper did just that recently when he responded to AKA's offer to perform at #FillUpFNBStadium if he got paid, by encouraging his rival to buy a ticket for the show instead.

AKA later told TshisaLIVE that he was serious about the offer but doubted that Cassper would take him up on it.

Cassper also took to Twitter on Thursday to joke that when people were mad, he just brushed it off.