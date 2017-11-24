TshisaLIVE

Letoya Makhene shares first pic of her new bundle of joy

24 November 2017 - 11:37 By TshisaLIVE
Letoya and Tshepo welcomed their first child together last month.
Image: Via Letoya Makhene's Instagram

Actress and musician Letoya Makhene is a mom again, after recently giving birth to her first child with partner Tshepo Leeuw.

Letoya and Tshepo, who have been private with their relationship, took to social media on Friday to confirm that they had welcomed their little bundle of joy last month and gave fans a first look at the little one.

"We were blessed a month ago today with the newest member in our family. Meet Kopano Jordan Leeuw. Thank you so much for all your love and prayers," Letoya wrote, alongside a picture of her and Tshepo holding their new arrival.

Letoya, who has three children from her marriage to Priviledge Mangesi, revealed to Drum in August that she was pregnant and in her third trimester. 

"This young soul I'm carrying is a beautiful surprise. We spoke of him when we discussed our plans of marriage. Children and our future," she said. 

She later took to social media to share the blessing her child would be to her life.

"I believe that God sent you into my life to give me something to fight for, to show me there is love in this world, to give me hope and to bring me joy, all the proof in God I need is in you, you are a gift from the heavens."

