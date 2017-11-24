Letoya Makhene shares first pic of her new bundle of joy

Actress and musician Letoya Makhene is a mom again, after recently giving birth to her first child with partner Tshepo Leeuw.

Letoya and Tshepo, who have been private with their relationship, took to social media on Friday to confirm that they had welcomed their little bundle of joy last month and gave fans a first look at the little one.

"We were blessed a month ago today with the newest member in our family. Meet Kopano Jordan Leeuw. Thank you so much for all your love and prayers," Letoya wrote, alongside a picture of her and Tshepo holding their new arrival.