IN MEMES: Twitter's savage clapbacks to AKA's 'no fun, no money' quote from B
Apparently rapper AKA agrees with bae Bonang Matheba that without money, having fun is an impossible task. But Twitter didn't take kindly to that "low-key" shade at their empty pockets, especially at the beginning of #KeDecemberBoss.
The rapper took to Twitter to share a quote by Bonang about having fun and money.
Everybody knows that AKA and Queen B are rolling in the dough, however when AKA took to Twitter to drop some 'typical AKA' wisdom, Twitter was having none of it.
Tweeps went on to accuse the rapper of attempting to throw shade at "broke" people and told him off, with memes to aid their expressions.
Obviously the most touched were people in the #Akanamali camp!
Dear Bonang Matheba— Situ_Mbatha (@situ_mbatha) December 1, 2017
So you're minister of our joy now? Government of Happiness? And JZ of fun hhe? Sewugada👮 iQueue yabaBroke manje wen? Biiiish siHappy with or without cash. Futh AKA is not having fun namanje you're not pregnant😉 so sharuuup😷 angeke sizwe ngawe Petezi✋😈😈
Clearly you don't know black people pic.twitter.com/2ho5RY72AT— NDLOVU MTHOKOZISI (@pohmthokoh) December 1, 2017
No such thing...she doesn't know what she's talking about pic.twitter.com/lMw1Ib7YGG— Miss Suarez🌷 (@Bonny_suarez) December 1, 2017
so we buy fun now? Spokesperson se fun. How much is fun pic.twitter.com/pyQlwUAesZ— #ShotsFired (@DrShakes_SD) December 1, 2017
Some of us are having fun without money . Then what do you call that ? pic.twitter.com/Rrc89jab6V— Pablo #THC (@PabloFedados) December 1, 2017
Monate wa iketsetsa. I'm too poor but I have lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/32WG3WwolD— Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) December 1, 2017
Because if you don't have money then you can't afford drugs right? Phela you 2 fun different pic.twitter.com/B2gwNuAjXF— I Refuse To Adult (@PinkyPinky__) December 1, 2017
Mosadi wa gago ke bhari xem.. pic.twitter.com/Ubd2u5tZHU— Lehlogonolo (@hlogi_funk) December 1, 2017
“From A to B” - Bonang Matheba pic.twitter.com/2YrkBBj1ef— El Gran Santo (@GratefulBongz) December 1, 2017
Clearly shiz living in planet Jupiter koz we dnt knw what she's talkin abt pic.twitter.com/zPnwOgJpKk— okaNastyCee💯♥ (@mbalidlamini84) December 1, 2017
