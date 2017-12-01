TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter's savage clapbacks to AKA's 'no fun, no money' quote from B

01 December 2017 - 08:57 By TshisaLIVE
AKA was never ready for the replies Twitter gave him after he low-key threw shade at 'broke' people.
AKA was never ready for the replies Twitter gave him after he low-key threw shade at 'broke' people.
Image: Via Instagram

Apparently rapper AKA agrees with bae Bonang Matheba that without money, having fun is an impossible task.  But Twitter didn't take kindly to that "low-key" shade at their empty pockets, especially at the beginning of #KeDecemberBoss.

The rapper took to Twitter to share a quote by Bonang about having fun and money.

Everybody knows that AKA and Queen B are rolling in the dough, however when AKA took to Twitter to drop some 'typical AKA' wisdom, Twitter was having none of it.

Tweeps went on to accuse the rapper of attempting to throw shade at "broke" people and told him off, with memes to aid their expressions.

Obviously the most touched were people in the #Akanamali camp!

Siphiwe wants another child, says Bokang

Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala and his beauty queen wife, Bokang Montjane already have a one-year-old son, but proud papa, Siphiwe ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Omunye video delayed over Khanyi Mbau 'complexion' edits

Distruction Boyz came out to blame the delay of their highly-anticipated music video for Omunye on Khanyi Mbau, who they claimed complained about ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Cassper gets dissed for wearing the same undies twice

Just months after Enhle Mbali was criticised for wearing the same dress to two separate events and Pearl Thusi was dragged for wearing the same bra ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

DJ Tira on love: I disappeared but I came back and put a ring on it

Music mogul DJ Tira may be a responsible family man now but there was a time when he decided that he wanted to leave his partner, only to return and ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Don't put me on your f**king list,' AKA on Hottest MCs

As some of the best rappers in Mzansi prepare for the release of the annual MTV Base Hottest MCs list tonight, musician AKA has come out to once ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What split? Here's proof that AKA and Bonang are totes still together TshisaLIVE
  2. Uzalo's Gugu Gumede: There's no place for my twang when I play Mamlambo TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Cassper Nyovest explains his #JustBuyATicketBro response to AKA TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He's not husband material' - Zodwa dishes the deets on her younger bae TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X