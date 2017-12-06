TshisaLIVE

'I'm from Soweto not Hollywood' -Trevor Noah's spicy clapback

06 December 2017 - 10:34 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah quickly set a person straight about where he's from.
Trevor Noah quickly set a person straight about where he's from.
Image: Twitter

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has definitely made his mark as the host of The Daily Show, and is such a perfect fit that people often forget that he's not American. 

So when one follower called Trevor a "Hollywood elitist," he was quick to set the record straight. 

It's no secret that Trevor's satirical take on American and global politics isn't going to sit well with everyone. 

And, one follower decided to question him about seemingly being "biased" like other "Hollywood elitists". 

Trevor quickly set the follower straight making it clear that he's from Soweto, not Hollywood, and told the tweep to rather watch the show to answer his own question. 

The guy was clearly not ready for Trevor's sharp yet stinging reply and went on to explain himself. 

"I’ve watched Trevor’s show before so yes I know he’s from South Africa. My freshman year of college I wrote an essay about South African apartheid and how heroic Nelson Mandela was but yeah you’re right I probably couldn’t even point to South Africa on a map," he said. 

Of course Mzansi jumped onto the bandwagon and reminded Trevor's American fans that he still belongs to South Africa: 

Khayakazi Kula on how heartbreak changed her life

Most people can look back at one particular moment that changed the course of their lives and for The Queen actress Khayakazi Kula, it was a massive ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Guess who's gonna be Dancing with Stars next season? Thembisa Mdoda!

Thembisa Mdoda joins legendary Afrikaans actor Frank Opperman as the first stars to compete on M-Net’s dancing competition Dancing with the Stars.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Black Motion 'escorted off flight by police' after alleged racist incident

Award-winning music group Black Motion are seeking legal advice after they were allegedly escorted by police off a British Airways flight to ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'But guess what, it's graduation day today' - People's Bae to non-believers

After having to wait for a few months for the official ceremony, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, will on Tuesday have his ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zola 7 on 'absent' dads: Talk to your dad & find out his version of the story

Zola 7 who recently reconnected with his father after years, hopes that other men also get the chance to reconnect with their absent fathers and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. It's his moment, says AKA on Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. How Cassper shot for greatness with #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Married at 18 & still in love 19 years later'- Brenda Mhlongo TshisaLIVE
  5. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X