'I'm from Soweto not Hollywood' -Trevor Noah's spicy clapback

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has definitely made his mark as the host of The Daily Show, and is such a perfect fit that people often forget that he's not American.

So when one follower called Trevor a "Hollywood elitist," he was quick to set the record straight.

It's no secret that Trevor's satirical take on American and global politics isn't going to sit well with everyone.

And, one follower decided to question him about seemingly being "biased" like other "Hollywood elitists".