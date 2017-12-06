'I'm from Soweto not Hollywood' -Trevor Noah's spicy clapback
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has definitely made his mark as the host of The Daily Show, and is such a perfect fit that people often forget that he's not American.
So when one follower called Trevor a "Hollywood elitist," he was quick to set the record straight.
It's no secret that Trevor's satirical take on American and global politics isn't going to sit well with everyone.
And, one follower decided to question him about seemingly being "biased" like other "Hollywood elitists".
@Trevornoah are you gonna criticize @alfranken & @johnconyersjr like you are @MooreSenate & @realDonaldTrump or are you just gonna be another biased, progressive Hollywood elitist 🤔— Francis J. Folz Jr. (@FrancisFolz) December 6, 2017
Trevor quickly set the follower straight making it clear that he's from Soweto, not Hollywood, and told the tweep to rather watch the show to answer his own question.
Are you gonna watch the show so you can answer your own question?— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 6, 2017
And ps I'm from Soweto not Hollywood. 😄 https://t.co/mCKlYm0bpU
The guy was clearly not ready for Trevor's sharp yet stinging reply and went on to explain himself.
"I’ve watched Trevor’s show before so yes I know he’s from South Africa. My freshman year of college I wrote an essay about South African apartheid and how heroic Nelson Mandela was but yeah you’re right I probably couldn’t even point to South Africa on a map," he said.
Of course Mzansi jumped onto the bandwagon and reminded Trevor's American fans that he still belongs to South Africa:
Tell them Trevor , Maybe next time they will know not to mess with kids who come straight out of the the landmarks that Simba was born at. pic.twitter.com/WwFpTmf6CZ— Ben 10 (@PabloFedados) December 6, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE