TshisaLIVE

WATCH: LOL! The Queen's Petronella wants a bonus from TGOM

15 December 2017 - 09:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) and Petronella (played Thembsie Mutu) are the best madam and helper pair on TV.
TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) and Petronella (played Thembsie Mutu) are the best madam and helper pair on TV.
Image: Via Instagram

Whenever The Queen's TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) and her feisty domestic worker Petronella (played Thembsie Matu) share the screen, viewers are guaranteed to laugh their lungs out and this time Petronella wants a New Year's bonus.

What started out as a video of well wishes for the festive season turned into another hilarious "money argument". While TGOM and Petronella clearly love each other, they are both feisty which makes for fire conversations.

Check out how they started off then moved form 0 to 100 real quick!

Petronella explained that is is impossible for her Christmas bonus to be expected to cover her until the new year. She said the two days were different and therefore required a separate bonus.

TGOM complained because Petronella already demanded three salary raises and asked that she be included in her boss' will in case she dies.

However, the feisty helper wasn't letting up... Watch the rest of the hilarious video below:

While it doesn't look like TGOM will give into Petronella's demands... all we can say is what a leader!

WATCH: Suzelle DIY & Tali Babes disagree over EVERYTHING

Suzelle DIY invited Tali Babes onto her YouTube show so that they could make a wedding cake ahead of Tali's big day. 
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

The Wound wins international awards as race for Oscar gains momentum

South African film Inxeba (The Wound) has strengthened its chances of winning an Oscar at next year's prestigious ceremony after being shortlisted ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: Here's who would be DJ Black Coffee's deputy if he was president

World renowned musician, DJ Black Coffee has admitted that he is living his dream, but still has many things to achieve. 
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SNAPS: Here's what happened when Somizi crowd surfed...

It's no secret that Somizi Mhlongo is a risk taker of note and lives life on the edge. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Riky Rick slams Stogie T for 'claiming' other artists' success

Just hours after Cassper Nyovest lambasted Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane at the SA Hip-Hop Awards, Riky Rick took to Twitter to claim that Tumi had no ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE
  4. Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story TshisaLIVE
  5. It was Twitter vs Scoop Makhathini when he 'attacked' Christianity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X