WATCH: LOL! The Queen's Petronella wants a bonus from TGOM
Whenever The Queen's TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) and her feisty domestic worker Petronella (played Thembsie Matu) share the screen, viewers are guaranteed to laugh their lungs out and this time Petronella wants a New Year's bonus.
What started out as a video of well wishes for the festive season turned into another hilarious "money argument". While TGOM and Petronella clearly love each other, they are both feisty which makes for fire conversations.
Check out how they started off then moved form 0 to 100 real quick!
Petronella explained that is is impossible for her Christmas bonus to be expected to cover her until the new year. She said the two days were different and therefore required a separate bonus.
TGOM complained because Petronella already demanded three salary raises and asked that she be included in her boss' will in case she dies.
However, the feisty helper wasn't letting up... Watch the rest of the hilarious video below:
While it doesn't look like TGOM will give into Petronella's demands... all we can say is what a leader!
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE