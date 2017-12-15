WATCH: LOL! The Queen's Petronella wants a bonus from TGOM

Whenever The Queen's TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) and her feisty domestic worker Petronella (played Thembsie Matu) share the screen, viewers are guaranteed to laugh their lungs out and this time Petronella wants a New Year's bonus.

What started out as a video of well wishes for the festive season turned into another hilarious "money argument". While TGOM and Petronella clearly love each other, they are both feisty which makes for fire conversations.

Check out how they started off then moved form 0 to 100 real quick!