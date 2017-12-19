Distruction Boyz celebrates 1st gqom album to go gold

Dance duo, Distruction Boyz have achieved their goal of becoming the first artists with a strictly gqom album to reach gold status.

Thobane 'Que' Mgobozi and his bandmate Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu took to social media to announce that their album, Gqom Is The Future reached gold status eight weeks after it's release.

"We are proud to announce that today history has been made again: our album has officially been certified gold. It has not really sunk in but South Africa we did it, together. You + God + us = we did it."

They went on to thank everyone who had a part in them achieving their dream.

"Next time you talk about SA records such as, Black Coffee's Africa Rising, Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up shandis, Trevor Noah in America, Black Mambazo's unmatched success... please don't forget to mention Distruction Boyz & the first ever gqom album to reach gold baby!."

Their manager Lindo Buthelezi told TshisaLIVE on Tuesday that the pair was still in disbelief about their dream becoming a reality.

"You can just imagine how it feels breaking a record. It's amazing and for the boys it hasn't sunk it in. It took about 7/8 weeks for the album to hit gold."

He said the boys were already "on to the next one" and were chasing another record which they would announce early January.

Que and Goldmax told TshisaLIVE in October that they had set the ambitious goal to become the first act to reach gold certification for a gqom album.

"We have only just released the physical copies of the album so it's a little too early to tell how far we are from reaching gold but we have no doubt that we are going to go gold and even platinum. People love our music and our digital sales have been amazing. We are number one across the country," Que said.

Gqom is a genre of dance music popular in Durban, only made mainstream recently by the likes of Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira.

The dance duo's Omunye Phezokomunye is a firm fan favourite.