Here's why Thickleeyonce doesn't care about the hate

08 January 2018 - 10:18 By Chrizelda Kekana
Photographer and model Thickleeyonce believes it's her purpose to inspire other girls.
Thickleeyonce will never get tired of talking about her journey as a plus size woman because she's on a bigger mission. 

The photographer and model took to social media last week to share how she met a girl, Liah, while on holiday who poured her heart out about how Thickleeyonce's confidence had inspired her own confidence.

"I am on holiday in Mozambique, having breakfast with my family and this beautiful girl comes to me and starts crying and thanking me for helping her to learn to love herself...'I am dressed like this because of you', she says," Thickleeyonce shared on her social media."

Thickleeyonce shared that no matter how much hate and abuse she got for showing off her body, she would never stop because she knew it was part of her purpose in life to inspire.

However, people on Twitter felt that all she talks about is her weight and they were growing "tired" of it. 

However, in the face of the hate many of Thickleeyonce's fans defended her. Actress Thembisa Mdoda also shut down the trolls. 

The plus size model became popular after she shutdown a troll who aimed to body shame her with a viral clapback last year, catching the attention of international publications such as Teen Vogue USA.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year after her viral clapback at a troll, the model said she was all about positivity. 

"I'm all about positivity and self-love and it took a lot for me to get where I am. I celebrate who I am and how I am daily and people often don't understand. It's important that we all stand up against societal standards of beauty and understand that we are all beautiful in our own ways," she said.

Watch the touching video below:

