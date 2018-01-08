Here's why Thickleeyonce doesn't care about the hate
Thickleeyonce will never get tired of talking about her journey as a plus size woman because she's on a bigger mission.
The photographer and model took to social media last week to share how she met a girl, Liah, while on holiday who poured her heart out about how Thickleeyonce's confidence had inspired her own confidence.
"I am on holiday in Mozambique, having breakfast with my family and this beautiful girl comes to me and starts crying and thanking me for helping her to learn to love herself...'I am dressed like this because of you', she says," Thickleeyonce shared on her social media."
Thickleeyonce shared that no matter how much hate and abuse she got for showing off her body, she would never stop because she knew it was part of her purpose in life to inspire.
However, people on Twitter felt that all she talks about is her weight and they were growing "tired" of it.
Babe you chose to be fat. Now eat your emotions and stop bothering us with your fat issues... it’s 2018 we can’t be dealing with you and being fat.. can you give us something with content https://t.co/o5J4YVY7ye— Krayzi Modisane (@krayzik) January 6, 2018
ThickLeeyonce is really starting to look insecure yaz. She's beeeeeen fishing for compliments or acceptance of some sort. Which one is it?— Ke Jusi Go Nyela Nyi (@ThatEgoo) January 6, 2018
However, in the face of the hate many of Thickleeyonce's fans defended her. Actress Thembisa Mdoda also shut down the trolls.
Mara Sis Thembisa , she's beeen telling us how fat she is.— 👑 (@LifeOfFortunate) January 6, 2018
We know. It's okay. Can we move on ?
“Being fat can’t be all she talks about...”— Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) January 6, 2018
Does she wake up and her body changed over night. NO.
Do people still attack her weight? YES.
Are you her? Is she you? NO.
Can I unfollow/mute/block? YES.
Nazokhe !!!
@ThickLeeyonce You are doing good kid. The black world knows you are but because of so much that we are trying to be ... Some of us can't fight your fight. I was you but writing saved me. I am you but I'm older and don't give a shit anymore. #keepon pic.twitter.com/acjKFiF79o— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) January 6, 2018
The plus size model became popular after she shutdown a troll who aimed to body shame her with a viral clapback last year, catching the attention of international publications such as Teen Vogue USA.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year after her viral clapback at a troll, the model said she was all about positivity.
"I'm all about positivity and self-love and it took a lot for me to get where I am. I celebrate who I am and how I am daily and people often don't understand. It's important that we all stand up against societal standards of beauty and understand that we are all beautiful in our own ways," she said.
Watch the touching video below:
Y’all can get irritated, I’m not here 4 u, I’m here for the 10 year old baby girl who wudnt go swimming with her friends cos she thought she’s too big to wear a swimsuit, I’m here for girls like Liah who covered herself up until she saw me in a crop. Spreading love, always❤️😀 pic.twitter.com/exBojqfofy— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) January 6, 2018
