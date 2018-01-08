Here's why Thickleeyonce doesn't care about the hate

Thickleeyonce will never get tired of talking about her journey as a plus size woman because she's on a bigger mission.

The photographer and model took to social media last week to share how she met a girl, Liah, while on holiday who poured her heart out about how Thickleeyonce's confidence had inspired her own confidence.

"I am on holiday in Mozambique, having breakfast with my family and this beautiful girl comes to me and starts crying and thanking me for helping her to learn to love herself...'I am dressed like this because of you', she says," Thickleeyonce shared on her social media."

Thickleeyonce shared that no matter how much hate and abuse she got for showing off her body, she would never stop because she knew it was part of her purpose in life to inspire.

However, people on Twitter felt that all she talks about is her weight and they were growing "tired" of it.