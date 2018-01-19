Kwesta & Anele exchange words over 'money talks' remark
Real Talk host and radio personality, Anele Mdoda did not waste time with calling Kwesta out after he weighed in on the R500K interview debacle with a snide remark.
Kwesta responded to an article about the SABC being paid R500K for controversial Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to appear on Real Talk.
The rapper questioned if he was "shut out" from the show because they didn't pay for interviews.
"Oho, no wonder we are shut out?," he tweeted.
Oho, no wonder sivalelwa ngaphandle? #MoneyTalks https://t.co/xJoXjsvBM8— #Spirit!✊🏾 K1🐐 (@KwestaDaKAR) January 18, 2018
Anele was evidently not impressed with Kwesta's comment and accused him of lying to people. She went on to reveal that the rapper did not pitch for several scheduled interviews.
Kwesta. You are lying to people. You have not pitched to 4 interviews that you have been invited to. FOUR !!!! Two on radio where the Park Town Boys band were going to surprise you with their rendition of Ngud and twice on Real Talk...I have the emails confirming... @KwestaDaKAR https://t.co/XdPhU5EYqq— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 19, 2018
After seeing the reply, Kwesta apologised to Anele and the Real Talk team. The rapper added that he would like to make it up to them and that he realised his tweet was disrespectful and unprofessional.
However, the Spirit hitmaker pointed out that he felt it was unfair to call him a liar because all he did was ask a question.
Again... Apologies, how can I make it up to you? That was unprofessional & disrepectful to you your team, your listeners.. Well & truly sorry!— #Spirit!✊🏾 K1🐐 (@KwestaDaKAR) January 19, 2018
“lying to people” is an unfair remark for a question though... Uxolo sisi regardless. https://t.co/cm9onSV9x7
Anele assured Kwesta that it was all water under the bridge and that the team would still send an interview request to him.
We are cool, we will carry on asking till you come. We even hired a performance desk for you chap but we are cool. The team will try again. We are good and you are forgiven. Spiriiiiiiiiiiit :) https://t.co/USYT575Yy5— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 19, 2018
