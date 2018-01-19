Kwesta & Anele exchange words over 'money talks' remark

Real Talk host and radio personality, Anele Mdoda did not waste time with calling Kwesta out after he weighed in on the R500K interview debacle with a snide remark.

Kwesta responded to an article about the SABC being paid R500K for controversial Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to appear on Real Talk.

The rapper questioned if he was "shut out" from the show because they didn't pay for interviews.

"Oho, no wonder we are shut out?," he tweeted.