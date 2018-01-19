TshisaLIVE

Kwesta & Anele exchange words over 'money talks' remark

19 January 2018 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kwesta was schooled by Anele Mdoda.
Image: Via Kwesta's Instagram

Real Talk host and radio personality, Anele Mdoda did not waste time with calling Kwesta out after he weighed in on the R500K interview debacle with a snide remark. 

Kwesta responded to an article about the SABC being paid R500K for controversial Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to appear on Real Talk. 

The rapper questioned if he was "shut out" from the show because they didn't pay for interviews. 

"Oho, no wonder we are shut out?," he tweeted.

Anele was evidently not impressed with Kwesta's comment and accused him of lying to people. She went on to reveal that the rapper did not pitch for several scheduled interviews.

After seeing the reply, Kwesta apologised to Anele and the Real Talk team. The rapper  added that he would like to make it up to them and that he realised his tweet was disrespectful and unprofessional.

However, the Spirit hitmaker pointed out that he felt it was unfair to call him a liar because all he did was ask a question. 

Anele assured Kwesta that it was all water under the bridge and that the team would still send an interview request to him.  

