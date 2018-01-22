TshisaLIVE

Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: Another industry friendship bites the dust?

22 January 2018 - 14:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khanyi Mbau and Somizi have served slayage on social media.
Image: Via Instagram

Khanyi Mbau and Somizi Mhlongo's friendship has been the envy of many over the years, however its being reported that things took a downward turn between them over "money issues". 

As far as industry besties go, Khanyi and Somizi have served #friendshipgoals to fans for years. However the pair seemed to have faded into thin air with less and less posts together on social media, sending the rumour mill into a frenzy.

Sunday Sun reported the pair's friendship has been on the rocks because Khanyi allegedly owes Somizi some cash. The tabloid claimed that Khanyi borrowed money from the Idols SA judge and allegedly played hide and seek when it was time to pay up.

Khanyi and Somizi were once inseparable and would travel together, party together, slay together (fashion) and in addition to their Metro FM gig (which they co-hosted), they also MC'd a couple of events together.  

A look through their social media accounts reveals that their pictures of each other seem to have dried up. A complete u-turn compared to a time last year when both their social media accounts was overflowing with snaps together. 

Somizi couldn't be reached for comments at the time of publishing this article, while Khanyi declined to comment when TshisaLIVE reached out to her. 

Below are some of their pics together from last year:

Off to work.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

How Monday is attacked

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

