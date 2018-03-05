TshisaLIVE

'Stay in your lane' - OPW couple's attempts to speak Zulu flops

05 March 2018 - 09:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Zweli and Mildred had fans in stitches with their 'Zulu' wedding.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

The language debate once again heated up social media this past weekend after a couple on Our Perfect Wedding were dragged for trying to speak Zulu.

Zweli and Mildred invited guests, and TV audiences to witness their fairytale wedding, which took place on the bride's birthday.

The couple turned heads with their traditional Zulu attire for their traditional wedding.

The only problem that viewers pointed out, was that they weren't Zulu.

Fans weren't impressed by the couple's choice of clothing and their decision to speak Zulu, claiming that the need to speak Zulu for TV should fall.

Even Somizi got involved in the debate, telling fans that he was Zulu but believed that people should be allowed to express themselves in whatever language they were comfortable.

"Watching Our Perfect Wedding, I wonder why is it that most South African people feel the need to speak in Zulu when they’re not Zulu. I’m Zulu but I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue in that way we all get to learn each other’s languages. I believe all languages are equally important," he wrote.

They made their thoughts known through hilarious jokes and memes: 

