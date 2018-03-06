TshisaLIVE

Skolopad lands on Lerato Kganyago's blocked list after a bad joke

06 March 2018 - 12:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad joined the long list of people blocked by Lerato Kganyago on Twitter.
Skolopad joined the long list of people blocked by Lerato Kganyago on Twitter.
Image: Via Skolopad/Instagram

Skolopad has asked her followers to plead with Lerato Kganyago to unblock her after what she thought was a joke landed her on Lerato blocked list.

It comes after Twitter is sure that Lerato and Cassper are an item and have even used their Photoshop skills on snaps of the pair.

Lerato has denied it, several times, but that didn't stop Skolopad from giving her two cents.

And then Lerato took her out the game.

Even though it looked like most of Skolopad's Twitter buddies were also blocked by Lerato, the few that are not blocked attempted to plead Skolopad's case.

Despite the apologies on behalf of Skolopad from her fans, Lerato wasn't swayed. 

The radio DJ even went on to say that when people threaten her sanity and then ask why she blocks them were "bordering psychotic".

After hearing about Lerato's comments, Skolopad read between the lines and took it to heart.

Pastor Mboro threatens to halt ANN7 show over 'Gupta links'

Just days after pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng told TshisaLIVE that he would "save" troubled news channel ANN7 by bringing his TV show to them from ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Liesl Laurie determined to give dance competition everything, cracked rib and all

Liesl Laurie is determined to dance through the pain on Dancing with the Stars SA, cracked rib and all. The former Miss SA has soldiered on in the ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Tweezy & AKA bury the hatchet: It's all good vibes now

Just over a year after an explosive social media feud between rapper AKA and producer Tweezy split the internet, the pair have reunited and are ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA confirms Touch My Blood will be his last album

AKA's management have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his upcoming album, Touch My Blood will be the last album the rapper puts out. This comes after ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa heading to Zambia, despite being labelled 'unchristian'

Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims she's been banned from performing in Zambia this coming weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she has a contract to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Stay in your lane' - OPW couple's attempts to speak Zulu flops TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Mthethwa on married life: It's a blessing to be married to a pastor TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
X