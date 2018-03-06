Skolopad lands on Lerato Kganyago's blocked list after a bad joke
Skolopad has asked her followers to plead with Lerato Kganyago to unblock her after what she thought was a joke landed her on Lerato blocked list.
It comes after Twitter is sure that Lerato and Cassper are an item and have even used their Photoshop skills on snaps of the pair.
Lerato has denied it, several times, but that didn't stop Skolopad from giving her two cents.
And then Lerato took her out the game.
What did I do to deserve this😥😥👇can somebody tell her m sorry what ever it is kopatshwarelo.i love this woman hleng pic.twitter.com/M44FbhqMqK— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) March 5, 2018
Neke dlala nna last night mos pic.twitter.com/UYvhFGjArX— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) March 5, 2018
Even though it looked like most of Skolopad's Twitter buddies were also blocked by Lerato, the few that are not blocked attempted to plead Skolopad's case.
@leratokganyago on behalf of skolopad sicela uxolo ncese mama pic.twitter.com/jZQPIxcl5q— King_Slim👑 (@RealMalcolmSlim) March 5, 2018
Despite the apologies on behalf of Skolopad from her fans, Lerato wasn't swayed.
The radio DJ even went on to say that when people threaten her sanity and then ask why she blocks them were "bordering psychotic".
Some of y’all are bordering psychotic, you go out of your way to disturb our peace by bringing negativity to our timelines, we block you for our own sanity, and then you ask why we blocked you? So we must allow you to disturb our peace? pic.twitter.com/CRM9wj7BYg— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) March 6, 2018
After hearing about Lerato's comments, Skolopad read between the lines and took it to heart.
Ok thanx now I know she can rest in peace😁 pic.twitter.com/MZgOdRtQlH— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) March 6, 2018
