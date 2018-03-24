WATCH | This may be the cutest Vosho you'll ever see #Struu

Sometimes in Mzansi kuba tense'nyana but then clips like the one you about to see, really is a sight for sore eyes and might even make your day.

Okay, so it won't fix the expropriation of land without compensation tension and the exchange rate and the likes. However, the attempts by this group of little girls to sing Tipcee's iScathulo featuring Busiswa, DJ Tira & Distruction Boyz is super cute!

Their rhythm is a little off but the sound of the teacher's motivation in the background is so encouraging that you (the viewer) may actually want to join them.

It looks like they were preparing for a concert or a performance of some sort and they are already in uniform.

They still get an A for effort and DJ Tira sure was pleased with them.

Also, shoutout to that teacher.

Watch the adorable dance below: