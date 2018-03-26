TshisaLIVE

Inside Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe's traditional wedding ceremony

26 March 2018 - 09:18 By Kyle Zeeman
Mpho Maboi was officially presented to her hubby's family over the weekend.
Image: Via Ofentse Mogotsi's Instagram

Pull up a chair for Mpho because she's now officially a part of the Letsholonyane family.

The makoti, who late last year confirmed that she had secretly got married to her footballer bae, was presented to her in-laws as part of the traditional wedding process this past weekend, where she was also given a new Setswana name. 

Mpho revealed on her Metro FM radio show with DJ Fresh in December that she recently got married to her longtime partner. "Yeah, he is now my husband. Yes (we got married). It is done," she said to her co-hosts. She had previously spoken about tying-the-knot in a traditional ceremony instead of a lavish white wedding.

"We will not be having a white wedding. I don't get the idea of a white wedding if we have done the traditional stuff," Mpho said. 

Take a glimpse at some of the snaps from the day shared by Mpho and Reneilwe.

Moments from the special ceremony were also captured by those invited and showed Mpho in her traditional outfit.

Forever ma b👊i #TheHunted 💕💍

A post shared by Ofentse Mogotsi (@fentselite_) on

Mpho also shared a few snaps of herself with her extended family.

