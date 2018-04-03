TshisaLIVE

Erm, Sjava and Emtee used to wear the same clothes?

03 April 2018 - 11:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sjava shared that Emtee is the definition of a 'day one' friend for him.
Image: Via Instagram/Emtee

Musician Sjava has claimed that back in the day, when times were hard, he used to wear Emtee's clothes, but Twitter ain't sold on that idea.

The Ngempela hitmaker went down memory lane and shared a picture of himself and Emtee, explaining how the rapper has been there for him since day one. The pair are now stable mates at Ambitiouz Entertainment and have produced award-winning albums.

Sjava said before the fame and fortune, the pair would wear each other's clothes while they hustled to make it big in the industry.

But Twitter just wasn't willing to believe that Sjava and Emtee exchanging clothes was a working concept.

They went in with the memes, asking the multi-award winning artist if Emtee shrinked or Sjava just got bigger.

However, Sjava's fans would not let Twitter body shame their star. They defended him saying it's been a long time since those days and Sjava's "glo up" has since arrived.

They said they love the "sexy chubby" version of Sjava and that his music was enough for them.

Here's a picture of Sjava back in the day.

Still think his story is far-fetched? We didn't think so!

