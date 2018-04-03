Erm, Sjava and Emtee used to wear the same clothes?

Musician Sjava has claimed that back in the day, when times were hard, he used to wear Emtee's clothes, but Twitter ain't sold on that idea.

The Ngempela hitmaker went down memory lane and shared a picture of himself and Emtee, explaining how the rapper has been there for him since day one. The pair are now stable mates at Ambitiouz Entertainment and have produced award-winning albums.

Sjava said before the fame and fortune, the pair would wear each other's clothes while they hustled to make it big in the industry.