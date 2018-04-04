TshisaLIVE

Can you be Christian and traditional? Yimlo gets Twitter woke

04 April 2018 - 09:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Dineo Ranaka is the host of Yimlo.
Image: Via Dineo's Instagram

The age-old debate of tradition vs religion reared its head again this week when an episode of reality show Yimlo had everyone thinking they were experts.

The show, hosted by Dineo Ranaka explores the struggles of normal South Africans and had fans running for Twitter when Beauty told Dineo she has been living a double life, as a Christian God-fearing woman who believes she has got the call from her ancestors.

While people were concerned whether her husband would take it well (spoiler alert: he did), others already sat around the debate table ready for action.

On the agenda was:

1. Why didn't she tell her husband about her gift before they got married?

2. Will she abandon church for 'her roots?'

3. Can she even balance both?

4. Why do some pastors say ancestors are demons?

5. When is part two of their story?

The Twitter streets were lit like a shisa nyama, with people dropping pearls of wisdom like they just graduated from Dr Phil's school of woke.

