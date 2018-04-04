Can you be Christian and traditional? Yimlo gets Twitter woke

The age-old debate of tradition vs religion reared its head again this week when an episode of reality show Yimlo had everyone thinking they were experts.

The show, hosted by Dineo Ranaka explores the struggles of normal South Africans and had fans running for Twitter when Beauty told Dineo she has been living a double life, as a Christian God-fearing woman who believes she has got the call from her ancestors.

While people were concerned whether her husband would take it well (spoiler alert: he did), others already sat around the debate table ready for action.