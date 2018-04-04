Can you be Christian and traditional? Yimlo gets Twitter woke
The age-old debate of tradition vs religion reared its head again this week when an episode of reality show Yimlo had everyone thinking they were experts.
The show, hosted by Dineo Ranaka explores the struggles of normal South Africans and had fans running for Twitter when Beauty told Dineo she has been living a double life, as a Christian God-fearing woman who believes she has got the call from her ancestors.
While people were concerned whether her husband would take it well (spoiler alert: he did), others already sat around the debate table ready for action.
On the agenda was:
1. Why didn't she tell her husband about her gift before they got married?
I personally feel like it's disrespectful what this Beauty did. You knew before you got married ku you want to do this, yet you went into the marriage..... Hai #yimlo pic.twitter.com/gR8q5euX9p— Hello Sunshine🌸 (@Vutlhari_M) April 3, 2018
2. Will she abandon church for 'her roots?'
You. Can. Not. Run. Away. From. Your. Roots.— Ma'am Mpho (@Kueen_hadiyah) April 3, 2018
Eventually, you'll lose concentration at church and go BACK to your roots #yimlo pic.twitter.com/CCFeewvRTd
3. Can she even balance both?
Does this mean church of Christ and ancestral callings dont mix? Are we getting confirmation from this show 🤔🤔#yimlo— Ley (@leyley_mk) April 3, 2018
4. Why do some pastors say ancestors are demons?
Can someone please explain why African Pastors say Ancestors are demons? #yimlo pic.twitter.com/ztaWRVndPg— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) April 3, 2018
5. When is part two of their story?
We need "Where are they now: YimLo"— Gaolaolwe (@KenMatladika) April 3, 2018
Dineo can't just leave us hanging........#YimLo pic.twitter.com/79qh1PQVNz
We need a follow-up on tonight's episode..a proper closure #YimLo pic.twitter.com/7t5S7kwzas— Lawrence Ⓜosito (@Papiki_Mosito) April 3, 2018
The Twitter streets were lit like a shisa nyama, with people dropping pearls of wisdom like they just graduated from Dr Phil's school of woke.
Me I mind my own business. You're religious? 👍— Ma'am Mpho (@Kueen_hadiyah) April 3, 2018
You're ancestral? 👍
You're an atheist? 👍
Uyafeba? 👍
Uyadakwa? 👍
Frankly, it's none of my business. Ok'salayo, we're all human with varying beliefs.
Epistemologically, we're on different levels.
#yimlo pic.twitter.com/7O2Ilunmxi
Bwjeuaty needs to decide where she believes in Jesus or ancestors. You can’t be over the fence about your beliefs. #yimlo— Vutomi (@VutomiVee2) April 3, 2018
Hee Bathong. Is that it ? Nothing was resolved. They need marriage counselling. Hence Pre-Marital counselling is necessary to iron out issues like Religion #yimlo pic.twitter.com/7dxifIkYob— Sbusiso DubeMaluleka (@Sbudah1) April 3, 2018
A marriage where two peoples beliefs are different cannot work at all #yimlo— Vutomi (@VutomiVee2) April 3, 2018
Communication is needed for each and every relationship #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/pUBc8rEFZI— Msvavavoom (@msvavavoom) April 3, 2018
That's why I don't even bother dating someone with conflicting beliefs to mine #yimlo pic.twitter.com/z2M7Pc5MG6— ☆Gugu (@Noma_Guguu) April 3, 2018