He couldn’t be more perfect: Candice Swanepoel gives birth

She later returned to the platform to reveal that that the little one, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born at the couple's home in Brazil on Tuesday, June 19.

Candice and Hermann moved to Brazil, his native country, while they've awaited for the baby to come.

She also shared thanked fans and friends for their well wishes and gushed over her baby.

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes... Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect. 💕" she wrote.