He couldn’t be more perfect: Candice Swanepoel gives birth

20 June 2018 - 08:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli welcomed a baby boy this week.
Image: NSTAGRAM/ANGELCANDICES

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel welcomed a baby boy into the world on Tuesday, her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli.

The star confirmed the good news first on Instagram stories, posting a picture of her newborn's hand holding her finger, next to the caption: "Blessed".

She later returned to the platform to reveal that that the little one, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born at the couple's home in Brazil on Tuesday, June 19.

Candice and Hermann moved to Brazil, his native country, while they've awaited for the baby to come.

She also shared thanked fans and friends for their well wishes and gushed over her baby.

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes... Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect. 💕" she wrote.

Candice has BEEN looking forward to the arrival of her little one, telling fans on Monday that she was "hoping to meet our newest addition soon", while sharing a snap of a photoshoot with herself and her one-year-old, Anaca.

