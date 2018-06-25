IN MEMES: Yes, that wedding was perfect but that MC was LIFE!
The MC was like a mixture of all of Mzansi's dating shows; We're talking Perfect Match to All You Need Is Love!
Most people will remember how great the food was or how great the open bar was at a wedding. Others may remember the vows and how beautiful the bride looked. But for Zama and Mandla’s wedding, Twitter just wanted the MC's number!
Zama and Mandla wedding aired on Our Perfect Wedding on Sunday. Their love journey read like a fairytale, complete with occasional love letters and random chocolate surprises, but it was their MC who left Twitter going up in flames.
The MC, who has only been identified by the Twitter CSI as Simo, was the littest MC tweeps have seen in ages. He was like the voice over on Date My Family, meet Hlomla Dandala's All You Need is Love plus some Jika Ma Jika, with a whole lot of Perfect Match and a dash of Nyan Nyan.
Someone shared a video of him in action.
here is Simo the MC last year at my friends wedding this dude can dance yerrr 😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/0jBDGF1Jtx— Luwi (@LuwiOthandiweyo) June 24, 2018
Needless to say Twitter was here for him - the memes came flooding in.
So much so that if only he could be found, the guy already has a couple of potential gigs!
CC #Countryduty: Simo needs to be found.
I love the MC#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/49oB1ZzDjM— Dal'akathenjwa👑🖤 (@LastLetta_Z) June 24, 2018
I love the MC,I need to hire him for my wedding😂😂😂"Ngena enganeni"😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/VI43f8T8ZR— Enhle M'Bali of JabariLand👑💜 (@_zulu_princess) June 24, 2018
That MC😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥💯. #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/6CY54EWEBg— Bradley (@Bradley_Jusbrad) June 24, 2018
Retweeted lunga_lindo_qha! (@lunga_lindo):— Kabelo Visser ™ (@TheEagle_Visser) June 24, 2018
The decò, the cake🎂, the frog jumps, the speeches, the MC... this is 1 of the best #opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding episodes pic.twitter.com/h9FTVjlmTL
#OurPerfectWedding can I please have that MC number I need him 4 my birthday pic.twitter.com/fGhD4Dx331— Mr miles khumalo (@miles_khumalo) June 24, 2018
That MC did the damn things 😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/bLccZm0SYE— Ma'Bhungane (@Mpumi_Mtimkulu) June 24, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding I love the programme director kera Mr MC.. pic.twitter.com/189Byfh2T8— Mpho Nethy (@MphoNethonzhe) June 24, 2018