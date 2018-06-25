IN MEMES: Yes, that wedding was perfect but that MC was LIFE!

Most people will remember how great the food was or how great the open bar was at a wedding. Others may remember the vows and how beautiful the bride looked. But for Zama and Mandla’s wedding, Twitter just wanted the MC's number!

Zama and Mandla wedding aired on Our Perfect Wedding on Sunday. Their love journey read like a fairytale, complete with occasional love letters and random chocolate surprises, but it was their MC who left Twitter going up in flames.

The MC, who has only been identified by the Twitter CSI as Simo, was the littest MC tweeps have seen in ages. He was like the voice over on Date My Family, meet Hlomla Dandala's All You Need is Love plus some Jika Ma Jika, with a whole lot of Perfect Match and a dash of Nyan Nyan.

Someone shared a video of him in action.