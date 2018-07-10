Lehasa Moloi & his wife are expecting!

Lehasa Moloi and his wife Cleo are set to welcome a new addition to their brood.

The lovebirds, who already have a four-year-old son together, made the announcement in the cutest way on Instagram on Monday. They shared a picture of the three of them together with personalised hoodies.

"We're expecting!!! Saying it like that makes me feel 1 000 years old but hey, I had old school parents, so I'm an old school cat.

We've travelled a journey to get here and it hasn't been easy or simple or without fear but the real journey is yet to begin. We wanna thank all that have and continue to support us, keep us in your prayers on this leg of the journey," Lehasa said.