TshisaLIVE

Lehasa Moloi & his wife are expecting!

10 July 2018 - 13:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lehasa and Cleo Moloi are excited about having another baby.
Lehasa and Cleo Moloi are excited about having another baby.
Image: Via Instagram

Lehasa Moloi and his wife Cleo are set to welcome a new addition to their brood.  

The lovebirds, who already have a four-year-old son together, made the announcement in the cutest way on Instagram on Monday. They shared a picture of the three of them together with personalised hoodies. 

"We're expecting!!! Saying it like that makes me feel 1 000 years old but hey, I had old school parents, so I'm an old school cat.

We've travelled a journey to get here and it hasn't been easy or simple or without fear but the real journey is yet to begin. We wanna thank all that have and continue to support us, keep us in your prayers on this leg of the journey," Lehasa said. 

Can we also just talk about how proud mama-to-be and fitness fundi, Cleo did a whole head stand during another announcement video. 

WATCH | Amanda du-Pont flaunts her rock & gets teary over engagement

Amanda du-Pont's bae did good with the ring.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Issa fiancé | Amanda du-Pont's bae sweeps her off her feet with island proposal

This is one of the most beautiful proposals we've ever seen!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Government speaks out on Arthur Mafokate joining #100MenMarch against abuse

"The charges faced by Mr Mafokate and his alleged conduct are in direct conflict of the ethos of #100MenMarch," read the statement issued by the SA ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years

Emtee has said it was a wire that made him trip and fall.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Saudi stands up for Emtee: I'm sorry you had to see that, but he's okay

Saudi was right there with Emtee on stage when he "collapsed".
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  2. Beyoncé is coming to South Africa - report TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tshwane project helps homeless heroin addicts practise safe drug use
From shootout to jail time: How new camera tech sent first gangster to prison
X