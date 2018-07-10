Saudi stands up for Emtee: I'm sorry you had to see that, but he's okay

When Emtee fell on stage over the weekend, it was Saudi who helped him up and he's doing the same thing on social media.

Since the weekend, the entertainment headlines have been dominated by Saudi's stablemate and bestie, Emtee, after he "fell" during a performance and videos of the incident went viral.

Saudi is tired of people trying to gloat about it, so he's taken to social media to stand up for his friend.