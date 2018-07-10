Saudi stands up for Emtee: I'm sorry you had to see that, but he's okay
When Emtee fell on stage over the weekend, it was Saudi who helped him up and he's doing the same thing on social media.
Since the weekend, the entertainment headlines have been dominated by Saudi's stablemate and bestie, Emtee, after he "fell" during a performance and videos of the incident went viral.
Saudi is tired of people trying to gloat about it, so he's taken to social media to stand up for his friend.
Saudi took to Twitter to let the people who "genuinely care" know that Emtee was really alright despite the fall.
He also apologised to fans, who "had to see that" and said they were making a serious priority to take better care of themselves.
To everyone who genuinely cares I’m sorry that you had to see that but iGOAT lethu is okay and we’re making it a serious priority to take better care of his health and even our own. ❤️🏧🙏🏿— Msotra Man (@Saudi_rsa) July 8, 2018
The @Ambitiouz_Ent Story Continues.
Emtee told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview that he was fine and that the whole thing happened after he tripped on a wire on the small stage.
Since the fall, Ambitiouz Entertainment, the record label which both Emtee and Saudi are signed under have been "crafting a statement".
Emtee also took to Twitter to let fans know he was fine and blamed the whole incident on industry beef.
Saudi echoed his friend's words, saying they were up against forces trying to shut the ATM (African Trap Movement) down.
Eish my nigga Eish kunzima ukulwela ama Cup. I tried. As my nigga just please bear with me 😈💧it’s hard times for a Trapper out here they tryna shut us down ma nigga https://t.co/x9x8TbsjqE— Msotra Man (@Saudi_rsa) July 10, 2018
Saudi added that he wasn't surprised people were doubting their story because most people had a brittle perception of things.
"I just realized that if I believed anything humans say, I’d be doomed cause you all (are) weak. I literally forgot that perception is so brittle."
I just realized that if I believed anything humans say, I’d be doomed cause yourl all weak. I literally forgot that perception is so brittle. pic.twitter.com/tfsEewHOm8— Msotra Man (@Saudi_rsa) July 10, 2018
Emtee also thanked his friends, Saudi and Lucas for making him laugh.
Well... at least he's happy with his friends.
Wimma bros @Saudi_rsa and @lucasATM_ haven’t laughed this hard in a minute y’all play too much— ThankYou (@EmteeSA) July 10, 2018