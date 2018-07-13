Bonnie Mbuli reacts to tweeps calling Masechaba Ndlovu 'damaged'
The reaction to Masechaba Ndlovu's decision to separate from her husband on Twitter left Bonnie Mbuli shocked, as many people have spurred vile things at her.
Bonnie was shocked to see that people had apparently called Masechaba "damaged" and threw even more insults towards her instead of showering her with support.
When Bonnie caught a whiff of the slander thrown Masechaba's way, she could not believe it.
Say you’re lying.. what ?!!! How is she damaged ? https://t.co/zWv9wlcBgP— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 12, 2018
Bonnie responded to one tweep saying that women should be more supportive of each other. She expressed her sadness at the way women never hesitate to judge each other and implored women to change it.
There is nothing more powerful than women loving and respecting each other, equally tho there’s nothing more destructive than women being the first to throw stones at each other, how do we change it? 💔 https://t.co/R45D7T86cl— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 12, 2018
Masechaba revealed on Thursday that she decided to separate from her estranged hubby Vusi, calling it one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to make.
Masechaba made the announcement to fans in a social media post late on Wednesday evening. She expressed her reasons in the post.
See it below:
I’ve taken the very painful decision of separating from my husband, the love of my life, the man of my dreams. My ride or die. Sometimes in life, the best thing you can do is the hardest thing you’ve ever done. We will always remain friends and fantastic parents to our children - and we will always love and care for each other. So many people remain in relationships that no longer serve them because they are afraid of what people are going to say. Afraid of what it’s going to do to the kids. Often, people keep up pretenses because of the fear to be seen as failures or to lose credibility. We forget that the best gift you can give to the world and yourself is your happiness. Your truth. Social media shouldn’t only be about flaunting the good times. Let’s engage and grow each other even in the difficult times. Life is a journey and not a destination. I’ve always preached to young women that self-love is the highest form of love. We should be giving from our saucer and not from our cup. Which means our cup has to overflow in order for us to give. When you allow yourself to run on empty, don’t blame the people around you, blame the person inside you. When you truly love yourself, you will not allow yourself to run on empty. You will only keep people in your life who will love you equally as hard. Often we lie to ourselves because we try to bend, to water it down; to make it logical; to edit our souls to make it work. The truth is your soul knows what it needs to heal itself, the challenge is to silence the mind. The truth may hurt for a little while, but a lie will hurt forever. Remember that the only people who will be mad at you for speaking the truth, are people who are living a lie. Do what you feel in your heart to be right. No matter what. You deserve to be happy. You deserve to live a life you are excited about. You deserve to be loved and you deserve to feel appreciated. Tag someone who needs to hear this.