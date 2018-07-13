Bonnie Mbuli reacts to tweeps calling Masechaba Ndlovu 'damaged'

The reaction to Masechaba Ndlovu's decision to separate from her husband on Twitter left Bonnie Mbuli shocked, as many people have spurred vile things at her.

Bonnie was shocked to see that people had apparently called Masechaba "damaged" and threw even more insults towards her instead of showering her with support.

When Bonnie caught a whiff of the slander thrown Masechaba's way, she could not believe it.