WATCH | Has DJ Zinhle forgiven 'Beyonce'? This vid has the answer!

DJ Zinhle has opened up about how she managed to move on from the hurt that came from the love triangle she found herself in with AKA and Bonang Matheba, talking about how forgiving all the involved parties was a gift to herself.

In an interview on East Coast Radio, DJ Zinhle spoke about why she had to forgive the third party in her relationship.

"Yeah, totally. Forgiveness is the gift you give to yourself. So I had to forgive everyone because the longer you hold on to anger or resentment, it doesn't affect anyone else but you."

Zinhle spoke about her current relationship with B, saying they are both very civil when they meet each other at events and other places.

"We've never been friends, even before this. I think that's the mistake (people make). But we're cool. We don't look at each other funny. We are good girls. We are decent girls."

AKA stopped traffic in Mzansi when he admitted on live radio that he's in love with his baby mama DJ Zinhle and now the DJ has taken to the same platform to share whether the feelings are mutual...