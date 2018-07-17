Ntsiki Mazwai on her love-hate relationship with DJ Sbu's Mofaya

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her concerns over DJ Sbu not using his "gift" properly, and questioned why he was heading towards producing alcohol under his successful Mofaya brand.

Ntsiki always makes it clear that she's pro-black excellence and she's never held back giving praise where she thinks it's necessary but in DJ Sbu's case the poet has a love-hate relationship with his brand, Mofaya.

The poet, explained that she was disappointed that DJ Sbu would use his "marketing genius" skills to make the nation "drunk".

"What a waste of a marketing genius to make the nation drunk. Why can't you use your gift Dj Sbu?" she asked.