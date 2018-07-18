TshisaLIVE

A-Reece's Behind The Story interview answers BIG questions for fans

The rapper spoke about Emtee's state of mind, a Nasty C collabo and everything in between...

18 July 2018 - 10:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper A-Reece had a very candid conversation with Pearl Thusi on Behind The Story.
Image: Via Instagram

A-Reece's fans and Twitter followers were glued to their seats on Tuesday night as the rapper spilt major tea on Behind The Story.

Pearl Thusi got the rapper to open up about his life on the show, which was a welcomed treat for fans, because he's been away from the spotlight since becoming an independent artist.

Twitter seemed to be highly invested in only four main questions and A-Reece answered all of them.

Does A-Reece have actual beef with Nasty C and will they ever collaborate?

No there is no beef between them and he would love to collaborate if it happens organically.

Does he regret leaving Ambitiouz?

No. Not at all.

Does A-Reece listen to Cassper Nyovest's music?

No. Not these days, it's not his type of music.

Here are some of the reactions.

Twitter couldn't help but latch on to the inside story that A-reece was giving them about Emtee's state of mind and his relationship with Ambitiouz.

They were particularly hooked by the statement A-Reece made that Emtee was never happy with the label but couldn't leave because of fear.

