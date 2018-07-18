A-Reece's Behind The Story interview answers BIG questions for fans
The rapper spoke about Emtee's state of mind, a Nasty C collabo and everything in between...
A-Reece's fans and Twitter followers were glued to their seats on Tuesday night as the rapper spilt major tea on Behind The Story.
Pearl Thusi got the rapper to open up about his life on the show, which was a welcomed treat for fans, because he's been away from the spotlight since becoming an independent artist.
Twitter seemed to be highly invested in only four main questions and A-Reece answered all of them.
Does A-Reece have actual beef with Nasty C and will they ever collaborate?
No there is no beef between them and he would love to collaborate if it happens organically.
Does he regret leaving Ambitiouz?
No. Not at all.
Does A-Reece listen to Cassper Nyovest's music?
No. Not these days, it's not his type of music.
Here are some of the reactions.
#BehindTheStory— PABLO 👑 (@Wonderb32) July 17, 2018
Pearl Thusi : Do you listen to Cassper's Music ?
ARREECE : Nah I dont listen to Cassper's music I respect his hustle thou pic.twitter.com/lnMYA70lia
A-Reece's story sounds almost exactly like that of New Edition #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/Ssxzlsky2x— •Kevin Young• 🇿🇦 (@kevinyoung_sa) July 17, 2018
#BehindTheStory imagine Areece was getting paid like he was working for government 😲😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ua8cNDdas8— MxM (@CulturexTime) July 17, 2018
Areece talking about the label : #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/6hMMdfr4f2— black vito (@rantshabi1) July 17, 2018
#BehindTheStory— MxM (@CulturexTime) July 17, 2018
Pearl Thusi : Do u listen to Cassper
Areece: Nah, I don't listen to Cassper's music
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KpNFwVv6Ew
Lol Areece want to go and stay in the states. We can tell by the accent... #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/AjIK8MlNlF— Papa Vutlhari (@Gajeni_) July 17, 2018
The revolution has been televised #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/OAStbEB5TF— Savagery mixtape☣ (@AustinDE1st) July 18, 2018
#BehindTheStory— LOZAH (@SiphosethuSisu_) July 17, 2018
lol Watermelons will jump on anything just to Drag Cassper
Reece doesn't listen to Cassper's Music nothing wrong with that and our Taste in music is not the same
Some fools say no one listen to Cassper kodwa he is the biggest rapper in South Africa 🤷♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S4cpmqnxgT
#BehindTheStory with A-REECE was so amazing , I guess I have all answers to my questions. pic.twitter.com/ooDVwsJ5cv— Melissa Pink (@LotshwaThobby) July 18, 2018
Twitter couldn't help but latch on to the inside story that A-reece was giving them about Emtee's state of mind and his relationship with Ambitiouz.
They were particularly hooked by the statement A-Reece made that Emtee was never happy with the label but couldn't leave because of fear.
Who is really telling the truth between A Reece and Emtee..?#BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/O1FoUy29nN— Simply Njabulo (@1halfLunatic) July 17, 2018
#BehindTheStory so emtee also wanted to leave the label interesting pic.twitter.com/cbZXUW3oUe— Monino (@thabomonino) July 17, 2018
It's quite obvious where the cause of Emtee's substance abuse comes from & it has something to do with that label yikes people are really ambitious outhere #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/I7fTfoMy6T— Badboyf|ames🔥 (@Sakhilenavy21) July 17, 2018
#BehindTheStory I guess thats why emtee fell on stage it was just to much for him pic.twitter.com/KsCOZBRo5W— Sipho (@siphosira_gift) July 17, 2018