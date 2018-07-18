A-Reece's Behind The Story interview answers BIG questions for fans

Twitter seemed to be highly invested in only four main questions and A-Reece answered all of them.

Does A-Reece have actual beef with Nasty C and will they ever collaborate?

No there is no beef between them and he would love to collaborate if it happens organically.

Does he regret leaving Ambitiouz?

No. Not at all.

Does A-Reece listen to Cassper Nyovest's music?

No. Not these days, it's not his type of music.

Here are some of the reactions.