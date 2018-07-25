25 Years Later | Five things that put Claire Mawisa in a league of her own

Can you believe it's been 25 years since Mzansi was first introduced to the talent that is Claire Mawisa? Neither can we.

Two and a half fruitful decades later, Claire is still standing, re-inventing herself and she's still out here looking like a 25-year-old!

The presenter has stood the test of time in the industry and continues to shine in various spaces. Claire broke into the industry as an SABC1 continuity presenter back in the 90s and has never looked back since then.

Claire announced that as part of her 25-year celebrations and the countdown to her 40th, she graced the cover of Balanced Life magazine.