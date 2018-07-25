TshisaLIVE

25 Years Later | Five things that put Claire Mawisa in a league of her own

25 July 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Claire Mawisa
Image: Via Instagram

Can you believe it's been 25 years since Mzansi was first introduced to the talent that is Claire Mawisa? Neither can we.

Two and a half fruitful decades later, Claire is still standing, re-inventing herself and she's still out here looking like a 25-year-old!

The presenter has stood the test of time in the industry and continues to shine in various spaces. Claire broke into the industry as an SABC1 continuity presenter back in the 90s and has never looked back since then.

Claire announced that as part of her 25-year celebrations and the countdown to her 40th, she graced the cover of Balanced Life magazine.

"What an incredible validation this Balanced Life (ZA) cover was, in this, my #countdowntoforty! At the beginning of my career, they said my days in the industry were numbered. Just look at God! 25 years and counting... out now! get your copy! keen to hear your feedback," she wrote on Instagram.

Our feedback? The woman is timeless.

Here are 5 things that cement the above statement.

Queen of reinvention 

25 years later, Claire is still relevant and slaying in her lane.

Queen of longevity.

Just look at all those covers. She has risen over and over again.

25 years in the biz and still counting... #aksaboutme #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Claire B. Mawisa (@clairemawisa) on

Her graceful demeanor and pearls of wisdom

Most people, who have met Claire don't have one bad thing to say about her and for the rest of us watching her from a distance, she sure does share some wise words.

Just read the post below.

📸 by @tristwin as i get closer to 40, i see how so many issues i used to struggle with are evaporating right in front of me. i'm so grateful for the self awareness and self love that has come with age. as an indecisive person, the clarity of thought and emotion is priceless. my mind is more open, i constantly question some long held beliefs i've had about money, work, love, relationships, self care... some of these beliefs have been limiting and no longer serve me. the beauty of realizing this is that beliefs can be changed immediately. i've divorced myself from doing and being what society has prescribed and expected of me. i am learning to prioritze what makes me happy - sounds easy, but sometimes it's tough to choose yourself when all your life the world has said to do the opposite. embrace the stage you're in. embrace the process, trust that it will work out for you in the end. embrace aging, it keeps you young. fill yourself up with love and then give it away recklessly. own your mistakes, then no one can hold them over you. stay teachable. don't hang out with the pessimists, being optimistic is cool. stay honest with others, but especially with yourself. there's no one universal way to win at this life thing. my idea of success doesn't look like yours at all, and that's ok #countdowntoforty #unbreakable

A post shared by Claire B. Mawisa (@clairemawisa) on

She speaks her mind

Claire isn't one to call unnecessary attention to herself, but also just hold back on her opinion for likes.

