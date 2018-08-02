Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about taking on a unique acting opportunity

Always looking for the next challenge, veteran actress Nambitha Mpumlwana has taken up the challenge of playing the role of a 200-year-old on a futuristic podcast, something she shared was a unique experience not just as a human but as an actress.

After nearly two decades in the industry, Nambitha has brought some of the most iconic on-screen characters to life but her latest project has been one of the most unique experiences for her, she told TshisaLIVE.

"This is a great opportunity to be part of a very necessary conversation about the changes we as humans are undergoing. Science has advanced to such an extent that this is no longer fantasy, but a distinct possibility," Nambitha said.

The podcast, which is part of a Sanlam campaign catapults listeners to the year 2218.

Nambitha stars alongside Thapelo Mokoena, playing Lesedi, the first 200-year-old human. Not only is the story different but the platform she tells it on is as well.

"I’m so excited to be part of such a pioneering series that marks a complete shift from any other podcast I’ve heard in SA. My character is also an exciting one to play – it’s been an interesting exercise transforming into a person with two-centuries-worth of emotional intelligence! And to imagine what the world will look like when staying young forever becomes a possibility."

And... what does she think of immortality and living forever, Nambitha shared her thoughts.

What was the most fascinating thing to you about the The 200 Year Old concept?

The concept is beyond imagination, but it does challenge one to plan very carefully if you are to live that long.

Would you want to live forever?

Never! I believe there is a time and place for everything and everyone.

If asked to participate in an experiment that could double your life span, today, would you do it?

I would consider it. Perhaps my bucket list would get even longer!

Are you a spiritual person and do you believe in God or ancestors or both? Would your answer influence you decision to either embrace or reject immortality?

Neither my faith nor religion would influence my decision on immortality. Perhaps economics.