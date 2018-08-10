Sbahle Mpisane makes it through the night, but still in ICU

TV personality and fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has pulled through the night in the intensive care unit of Netcare St Augustines Hospital where she's fighting for her life.

This follows a high-impact car accident on Margaret Mncadi (Victoria Embankment) Road in Durban in the early hours of Thursday morning. Paramedics had to use jaws of life to remove her from the vehicle after it overturned.

TshisaLIVE has learnt that Sbahle made it through the night but remains in a critical condition.

Sbahle's father‚ Sbu Mpisane said family members had gathered at the hospital and were praying for her recovery.

“We are all here at the hospital and things are very emotional for us‚ as you can imagine having a child in the intensive care unit‚” he said.

Police have confirmed that detectives are probing the circumstances which led up to the accident and registered a case of reckless and negligent driving.

Police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Sbahle’s BMW had burst into flames after it crashed.

“The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in Durban Central police station‚” she said. “Circumstances around the incident are being investigated.”

Meanwhile, Itu has once again thanked fans for their prayers and support during this difficult time.