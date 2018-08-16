'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

Aretha Franklin, the preacher's daughter whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning "Queen of Soul" with such hit songs as "Respect" and "Chain of Fools," died on Thursday at the age of 76, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Franklin, who won 18 Grammys and had some 25 gold records, died at her home in Detroit, the AP said, citing a publicist for the singer. Representatives for Franklin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week CNN, reported that Aretha is in hospice care at her home, where she is being looked after by health professionals, friends and family.

A report by the Mirror UK said the star is in "the final stages of a devastating eight-year battle with pancreatic cancer" and was receiving around the clock treatment.