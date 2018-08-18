Musa: Life after Robbie Malinga
Robbie spills the tea on why he named his new album after himself.
Mr Serious and Mthande hitmaker Musa has been picking up the pieces after the death of his friend and producer Robbie Malinga, releasing his first album since the tragedy.
The Idols SA winner gave a sterling performance at Yamaha Music Studio in Johannesburg last week, debuting his new self-titled album. TshisaLIVE was there to witness his music and saucy dance moves which kept everyone on their feet and ladies asking for more.
Musa and Robbie worked together on the musician's previous projects but after Robbie's death in December he had to write and produce the album by himself.
"Robbie used to do everything for me in terms of writing and producing but now I had to do everything for myself. I miss him alot," Musa added.
Haters on social media suggested that Musa wouldn't make it without Robbie but he has proven that everything turned out perfectly.
"I have been working on this album for a long time, I have invested my time and energy in it. That is why I decided to name the album after myself. This is my baby."
Even though he has been working on the album alone, fans can still expect more love songs from the star.
"I sing about love because I love being in love. I love seeing people in love, love is a beautiful thing in our country," said the star who declared he was happily single.
Musa collaborated with legend Tsepo Tshola on his new album and hopes to work with Thandiswa Mazwai and Steve Kekana in the near future.