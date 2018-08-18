Musa: Life after Robbie Malinga

Mr Serious and Mthande hitmaker Musa has been picking up the pieces after the death of his friend and producer Robbie Malinga, releasing his first album since the tragedy.

The Idols SA winner gave a sterling performance at Yamaha Music Studio in Johannesburg last week, debuting his new self-titled album. TshisaLIVE was there to witness his music and saucy dance moves which kept everyone on their feet and ladies asking for more.

Musa and Robbie worked together on the musician's previous projects but after Robbie's death in December he had to write and produce the album by himself.

"Robbie used to do everything for me in terms of writing and producing but now I had to do everything for myself. I miss him alot," Musa added.