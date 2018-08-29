DJ Naves defends Gabuza: The amount of abuse he's getting is too much

Muso and one half of Kings Of The Weekend, DJ Naves has weighed in on the frenzy that has followed after Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza's decision to leave the field because of 'abuse' hurled at him from fans.

Gabuza left the field during the first half of his side's match against Black Leopards after helping them grab the lead. He has come under fire from fans who claim he has not been performing up to standard.

His dramatic exit from the field sparked huge debate across Mzansi with people arguing over whether the expectation put on him was too high or justified.

DJ Naves is a huge football fan and took to Twitter to weigh in on the debate.

In a post he said the hate was unjustified and Gabuza was "only human".

"Gabuza is only human the amount of abuse he has taken is too much for any human being."

Naves added that he felt bad for the striker.