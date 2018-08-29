DJ Naves defends Gabuza: The amount of abuse he's getting is too much
Muso and one half of Kings Of The Weekend, DJ Naves has weighed in on the frenzy that has followed after Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza's decision to leave the field because of 'abuse' hurled at him from fans.
Gabuza left the field during the first half of his side's match against Black Leopards after helping them grab the lead. He has come under fire from fans who claim he has not been performing up to standard.
His dramatic exit from the field sparked huge debate across Mzansi with people arguing over whether the expectation put on him was too high or justified.
DJ Naves is a huge football fan and took to Twitter to weigh in on the debate.
In a post he said the hate was unjustified and Gabuza was "only human".
"Gabuza is only human the amount of abuse he has taken is too much for any human being."
Naves added that he felt bad for the striker.
That also sparked a huge debate in Nave's mentions, with people claiming striker Kingston Nkhatha faced similar hate from fans but did not pull any stunts or walk off the field.
Naves clapped back at the suggestion and said Gabuza had faced far worse.
He never received it like this...he never trended like this with memes etc https://t.co/OWTpLIhGko— #bhampaKOTW (@DJNAVES) August 29, 2018
What professional athlete insulted them on tv newspapers etc https://t.co/vMNM94lCJX— #bhampaKOTW (@DJNAVES) August 29, 2018
Gabuza was given a red card for his actions (a yellow for taking his shirt off in the celebration and a yellow for leaving the field) and later apologised for his actions.
But that didn't stop social media from going mad with memes and tweeps even started a #GabuzaChallenge.
South African beefs:— thabang350™ (@thabang350) August 29, 2018
1. AKA/ Cassper
2. Bonang/ Phil
3. Nasty C/ DrMalinga
4. Emtee/ Sobriety
5. IPhone/ Android
6. #Gabuza/ Goals
7. ZodwaWabantu/ Underwear
8. Sjava/ Hair Clipper
9. Lasiswe/ Original ideas
10.DA/ Black leaders#FreshBreakfast #crash #SAfmSunrise #sabcnews
University of Limpopo pulled off the #GabuzaChallenge pic.twitter.com/B1tvOPK4TO— Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) August 28, 2018
One day i will walk out of relationship like Gabuza.#GabuzaChallenge pic.twitter.com/OgD9QZ7lTZ— MŪSÄ 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Swangs_M) August 29, 2018