DJ Naves defends Gabuza: The amount of abuse he's getting is too much

29 August 2018 - 09:10 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Naves (L) is one half of Kings Of The Weekend.
Image: Irvin Pamana

Muso and one half of Kings Of The Weekend, DJ Naves has weighed in on the frenzy that has followed after Orlando Pirates  striker Thamsanqa Gabuza's decision to leave the field because of 'abuse' hurled at him from fans.

Gabuza left the field during the first half of his side's match against Black Leopards after helping them grab the lead. He has come under fire from fans who claim he has not been performing up to standard.

His dramatic exit from the field sparked huge debate across Mzansi with people arguing over whether the expectation put on him was too high or justified.

DJ Naves is a huge football fan and took to Twitter to weigh in on the debate.

In a post he said the hate was unjustified and Gabuza was "only human".

"Gabuza is only human the amount of abuse he has taken is too much for any human being."

Naves added that he felt bad for the striker.

That also sparked a huge debate in Nave's mentions, with people claiming striker Kingston Nkhatha faced similar hate from fans but did not pull any stunts or walk off the field.

Naves clapped back at the suggestion and said Gabuza had faced far worse.

Gabuza was given a red card for his actions (a yellow for taking his shirt off in the celebration and a yellow for leaving the field) and later apologised for his actions.

But that didn't stop social media from going mad with memes and tweeps even started a #GabuzaChallenge. 

