IN MEMES | Twitter can't trust Dennis not to go back to his abusive ways!

The recent Skeem Saam storyline that has seen Dennis staying in Mantuli's house after he's returned from jail for abusing Sthoko has sparked a debate about rehabilitation post prison but has also given Twitter anxiety on a 100!
While Dennis (played by Clevy Sekgala) is "acting" different since his return, Twitter is not buying his act. They can't believe or trust that Dennis is a changed man who will never lay a hand on Sthoko.
It doesn't help that viewers can already see how Dennis is isolating Sthoko and treating her different in private. They are just waiting for him to lose his cool and beat her to a pulp again.
That image of Sthoko is still too fresh for them and they just want Dennis to get a job an leave Mantuli's house.
Also how messy is it that your abusive ex-husband can come back to YOUR house after he went to jail for beating you up? It also makes things worse when he can just act like nothing ever happened, no apology and no remorse... niks!
What a wow!
#SkeemSaam is Dennis normal? How does he expect to be forgiven for almost killing a person pic.twitter.com/VOiMsJlLI7— KAY 🇿🇦 (@Kay_kgali) September 20, 2018
#SkeemSaam Dennis is no victim and he shouldn't even act like one.. pic.twitter.com/FAZs0euOiA— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) September 20, 2018
#SkeemSaam can Dennis just drop the act already.. pic.twitter.com/xAh0er7jJV— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) September 20, 2018
Dennis will never change and he is doing all that he is doing to get pity from people and make the Seakamelas and Sthoko look bad in front of pham kwa bantu #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/JFf27WAbmT— Bogadi M (@KrazyBoom91) September 20, 2018
UDenis is very busy, busy blind... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yFAdsTzIGG— Mandlakayise (@Speelma80218842) September 20, 2018
Apparently jail can teach a person to swallow their pride #Dennis #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8wDKPeuPKw— Modern Day Godfather (@Godfather_Cyrus) September 20, 2018
Clement running from Dennis! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/5vRVB9ZATy— Unusualtk (@ErickThemba) September 20, 2018
#SkeemSaam Dennis tried to be a changed man and a nice guy.— SIMON (@tp_sithole) September 20, 2018
Now he must Nyisa them x10. Mnyise lo Sthoko, and then after umphinde pic.twitter.com/kYl2dcxdJb
You can not confirm Dennis and MaNtuli's relationship, it's just on and off #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yGvScGb8BK— Mpendulo Comazitha Nhlebeya (@comazitha) September 20, 2018
Meanwhile, tweeps are also going through a Leshole and Big Boy withdrawal...
#SkeemSaam— Matimu Fly (@clerancematimu) September 20, 2018
Skeem saam we are tired hle
How many days without Leshole and big boy pic.twitter.com/2KqhEgjW0w
If an episode doesn't have these two, I find it boring...😏 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/kpWVN7dzyO— Mr Tim (@Dakalo_Tim) September 20, 2018
Ever since Big boy and Leshole came back from Durban are scarce. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/hyZ2JYHTF8— Sibusiso Ngcana (@Sibusiso_Ngcana) September 20, 2018