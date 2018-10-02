Thanks for the #Lockdown soundtrack but can season 4 start next week?
Twitter finally gets what they've been waiting for in the form of the Lockdown soundtrack and Nelisiwe Sibiya shares how great it was making it
First of all what a brilliant season!
Mzansi has been treated to world class acting and entertainment every Monday since season three of Lockdown began and last night as its season finale played tweeps were too glued to the screen to even complain that it was ending.
And, can we just talk about how Monde outplayed and outwitted everyone to end up with the diamonds. What an amazing plot twist!
When the thrill wore off and the credits started rolling, Twitter was hit with the realisation that they have to wait for months until season four. Tweeps weren't sure they were emotionally ready for such and all they wanted was the announcement that the new season will begin next week. But dololo.
So tweeps just took comfort in the release of the soundtrack.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE one of the actors and contributors to the soundtrack Nelisiwe Sibiya said it is one of the most emotional soundtracks to ever be released from a series.
"The soundtrack sounds amazing. I contributed a couple of songs to the project but there were other brilliant contributors as well. It's not even just about the amazing vocals these people have, its about the emotions that are projected in the songs.
"They set the mood and paint a vivid picture of the emotions that are being shared in the song. It is really amazing and people have been asking for it, we can't wait for them to have it."
The Lockdown Soundtrack is produced by Black Brain Music's Mandla N, Jamela Vuma and Kurt Slabbert. Mama Ka Bafana is one of the most popular songs on the album featuring maskandi vocalist Nelisiwe Sibiya. Phindile Thango, Bongo Riot, Jamela Vuma and MaxHoba Maponya are also among the vocalists that contributed to this impeccable album.
Actress Slindile Nodangala, Zola Nombona and Dawn Thandeka King also lend their vocals to the much anticipated soundtrack.
In a press statement, Mandla N said making the soundtrack to accompany the powerful visuals and storyline of Lockdown has been nothing but epic.
"This has been such an epic ride! A daunting yet most beautiful and priceless moment in my career, making Lockdown and this album was the biggest blessing, a lesson, a challenge and a treasured time that I will forever be grateful for. The album has very powerful music and the artists were so giving of themselves, I am proud of this body of work and proud of each contributor that came on board," he said.
Check out the reaction to the season finale and soundtrack below.
Now this is a season finale 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/vGefoqI756— Ndikhwine_Netsh (@king_ndique) October 1, 2018
@BlackBrainSA this song really goes in 😭😭😭😭”Noma ungakhala” I can’t wait for the release of the soundtrack 🔥🔥🔥#LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/YaJGRRkznt— Cam (@CamModisane) October 1, 2018
@OfficialMandlaN Dankie Baba #Lockdownmzansi @LorciaCooper and wena @zolanombona @celestentuli yerrr 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾🔥🔥🔥please hurry with season4😁😁😁 nazo @AyandaLekhuleni pic.twitter.com/tH0RcWW4j0— Yusuf stemela (@Stemelayusuf) October 1, 2018
#LockdownMzansi mama ka everybody hates Chris underestimated Monde pic.twitter.com/7e7UdRf2h2— Goodies (@GoodnessNdlovu) October 1, 2018
Monde very clever yet soooo DUMB..... #lockdown #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/kES0OhpJ1q— Kwakhanya (@MarhadebeMguba) October 1, 2018
YAAAAAASSSSSS Monde #lockdowns3 #lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/0Dj6IOnSNg— Queen (@OhsodatsVee) October 1, 2018
And Monde escapes again.... 😂😂😂😂... Best episode Ever!!! 👌👌👏👏👏👏Season 4 nyana??? 😭😭😭 #LockDownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/RdDDQWxj7d— Mukondi Mashau (@mukondi_mashau) October 1, 2018
Monde didnt Come to Play 💃💃💃 #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/QTYVhpXhTa— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) October 1, 2018
#LockdownMzansi 😂😂😂 Monde ke s'khokho shame, le American thought she was much Clever than Le South African 😅 pic.twitter.com/tjrrBPeh7W— Mpho Rangwako (@Mpho_Rangwako) October 1, 2018
#LockdownMzansi so the guards realised that two prisoners were missing, but no one was looking for them pic.twitter.com/WyROBZW906— Goodies (@GoodnessNdlovu) October 1, 2018
Wow the story line of #LockdownMzansi is at another level d👇🏾.What a twist ...Monde and the diamonds😱😱💎💎💎@OfficialMandlaN #LockDownS3 #LockDown pic.twitter.com/0DZX23PccP— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) October 1, 2018
#LockdownMzansi Season Finale!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Uw9rHX1dP— Samantha Hendricks (@samhendricksZA) October 1, 2018