Thanks for the #Lockdown soundtrack but can season 4 start next week?

First of all what a brilliant season!

Mzansi has been treated to world class acting and entertainment every Monday since season three of Lockdown began and last night as its season finale played tweeps were too glued to the screen to even complain that it was ending.

And, can we just talk about how Monde outplayed and outwitted everyone to end up with the diamonds. What an amazing plot twist!

When the thrill wore off and the credits started rolling, Twitter was hit with the realisation that they have to wait for months until season four. Tweeps weren't sure they were emotionally ready for such and all they wanted was the announcement that the new season will begin next week. But dololo.

So tweeps just took comfort in the release of the soundtrack.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE one of the actors and contributors to the soundtrack Nelisiwe Sibiya said it is one of the most emotional soundtracks to ever be released from a series.

"The soundtrack sounds amazing. I contributed a couple of songs to the project but there were other brilliant contributors as well. It's not even just about the amazing vocals these people have, its about the emotions that are projected in the songs.

"They set the mood and paint a vivid picture of the emotions that are being shared in the song. It is really amazing and people have been asking for it, we can't wait for them to have it."