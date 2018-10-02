TshisaLIVE

Thanks for the #Lockdown soundtrack but can season 4 start next week?

Twitter finally gets what they've been waiting for in the form of the Lockdown soundtrack and Nelisiwe Sibiya shares how great it was making it

02 October 2018 - 09:55 By Chrizelda Kekana
Monde (played by Zola Nombona) went through the most in Lockdown but she emerged victorious in the end.
Monde (played by Zola Nombona) went through the most in Lockdown but she emerged victorious in the end.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

First of all what a brilliant season!

Mzansi has been treated to world class acting and entertainment every Monday since season three of Lockdown began and last night as its season finale played tweeps were too glued to the screen to even complain that it was ending.

And, can we just talk about how Monde outplayed and outwitted everyone to end up with the diamonds. What an amazing plot twist!

When the thrill wore off and the credits started rolling, Twitter was hit with the realisation that they have to wait for months until season four. Tweeps weren't sure they were emotionally ready for such and all they wanted was the announcement that the new season will begin next week. But dololo.

So tweeps just took comfort in the release of the soundtrack. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE one of the actors and contributors to the soundtrack Nelisiwe Sibiya said it is one of the most emotional soundtracks to ever be released from a series.

"The soundtrack sounds amazing. I contributed a couple of songs to the project but there were other brilliant contributors as well. It's not even just about the amazing vocals these people have, its about the emotions that are projected in the songs.

"They set the mood and paint a vivid picture of the emotions that are being shared in the song. It is really amazing and people have been asking for it, we can't wait for them to have it."

Nelisiwe Sibiya's glad she chose Mzansi over the States, here’s why!

Nelisiwe's voice has left Mzansi in their feels on Lockdown and her soundtrack is almost here.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

The Lockdown Soundtrack is produced by Black Brain Music's Mandla N, Jamela Vuma and Kurt Slabbert. Mama Ka Bafana is one of the most popular songs on the album featuring maskandi vocalist Nelisiwe Sibiya. Phindile Thango, Bongo Riot, Jamela Vuma and MaxHoba Maponya are also among the vocalists that contributed to this impeccable album.

Actress Slindile Nodangala, Zola Nombona and Dawn Thandeka King also lend their vocals to the much anticipated soundtrack.

In a press statement, Mandla N said making the soundtrack to accompany the powerful visuals and storyline of Lockdown has been nothing but epic.

"This has been such an epic ride! A daunting yet most beautiful and priceless moment in my career, making Lockdown and this album was the biggest blessing, a lesson, a challenge and a treasured time that I will forever be grateful for. The album has very powerful music and the artists were so giving of themselves, I am proud of this body of work and proud of each contributor that came on board," he said.

Check out the reaction to the season finale and soundtrack below.

Babes Wodumo vs PR companies: They wanted to make me a slay queen!

Babes wasn't about the life she was expected to live after her fame.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Rowlene clears the air on love triangle rumours

Rowlene says she needs a guy that can keep up with her.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SNAPS | Skolopad's family cheers her up in hospital

It wasn't a 35th birthday party she had in mind but it meant the world to her.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Kelly Khumalo calls for privacy amidst traditional healer reports

She sparked speculation when she posted a picture of herself in what followers thought was attire worn by traditional healers.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. I never told her I admire her & she was beautiful– Nyaniso heartbroken by ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Ishmael recounts how Bonang once gave him a plate of food TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Paxton gives us the 411 on her 'Angifuni' song & sexy music video TshisaLIVE
  5. #Naledi | 'He's not my boyfriend,' says girl at the centre of Cassper pool ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
X